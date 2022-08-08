Where to watch, how to follow UK’s basketball exhibition vs. the Dominican Republic

Where to watch and how to follow Wednesday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Dominican Republic National Select Team:

Game time is 7 p.m. (EDT) at the Baha Mar resort convention center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Dane Bradshaw

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: None.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens

Oscar Tshiebwe (34), the 2021-22 national player of the year, will lead Kentucky against the Dominican Republic National Select Team on Wednesday in the first of four exhibition games the Wildcats’ men’s basketball team with play at the Baha Mar Resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas.

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Dominican Republic Select Team roster: Not available.

The odds: None

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

What we know about the Dominican Republic National Select Team:

▪ Not much. According to UK, the Select Team will consist of members of the Dominican Republic national basketball program who are all under 22 years old.

▪ Tickets for the game are $100 each with general-admission seating.

