Where to watch, how to follow UK’s basketball exhibition game vs. Tec De Monterrey
Where to watch and how to follow Thursday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tec De Monterrey, a Mexican college team:
Game time is 7 p.m. (EDT) at the Baha Mar resort convention center in Nassau, Bahamas.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Dane Bradshaw
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: None.
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Tec De Monterrey roster: Not available
The odds: Not available
What we know about Tec De Monterrey:
▪ Not much. The Mexican college team is expected to have its roster supplemented by members of Mexico’s under-23 national team.
▪ Tickets for the game are $100 each with general-admission seating.