Where to watch, how to follow UK’s basketball exhibition game vs. Tec De Monterrey

Where to watch and how to follow Thursday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tec De Monterrey, a Mexican college team:

Game time is 7 p.m. (EDT) at the Baha Mar resort convention center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Dane Bradshaw

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: None.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler will direct the Wildcats against Tec De Monterrey in a men’s basketball exhibition Thursday in the Bahamas.

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

What we know about Tec De Monterrey:

▪ Not much. The Mexican college team is expected to have its roster supplemented by members of Mexico’s under-23 national team.

▪ Tickets for the game are $100 each with general-admission seating.