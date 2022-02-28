Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s UK men’s basketball game vs. Mississippi
Where to watch and how to follow Tuesday’s men’s college basketball Senior Night game between the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (23-6, 12-4 SEC) and the Mississippi Rebels (13-16, 4-12 SEC):
Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center (capacity 20,545) in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: TBA
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 81, Sirius Channel 81, Internet Channel 81
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
