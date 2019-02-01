Where to watch the Six Nations? Guinness Village launched in London Bridge as rugby-fever sweeps the city

Whether you are a die-hard rugby fan or not, the Six Nations is one of the household tournaments that is impossible to avoid each year over the months of February and March.

As England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales battle it out for the right to be crowned champions of Europe, fans clamour to see their side in action, either live at the matches themselves or on television given that the Six Nations remains one of the few championships shown entirely on terrestrial television in the United Kingdom.

But with every game staged at the weekend, most fans cannot stop themselves from venturing out to the pub for the biggest games, though that’s no surprise when considering the sport has gone hand-in-hand over the years with a pint or two.

So to give Six Nations fans a communal hub to enjoy all things rugby over the next seven weeks, Guinness have launched the Guinness Village at Flat Iron Square, London Bridge, to deliver the ultimate Six Nations experience.

From guest appearances from the likes of Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood and live podcasts with David Flatman, Tom Shanklin, Jim Hamilton and Andy Goode, to competitions to win free matchday tickets, Guinness hopes to provide the perfect location for those looking to cheer on their country throughout the Six Nations.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Six Nations over the next seven weeks.

Where is it?

Flat Iron Square is roughly a seven-minute walk from Borough Tube station on the Northern LIne and London Bridge Tube Station on the Jubilee Line.

When does it open?

The Guinness Village opens in time for the first Six Nations match on Friday 1 February, with France vs Wales set to kick-off proceedings.

The Guinness Village opens on Friday to screen the Six Nations Championship (Guinness)

How much is it?

Tickets for the Guinness Village cost £5 and can be booked on the official website. Access to the Guinness Clubhouse costs £10, and both tickets come with a complimentary pint of Guinness or Hop House 13 lager. For larger groups planning to make a day of it, pop-up ‘Pubs’ are available for up to 16 people and cost £250 for the day.

What’s on?

Well apart from the obvious - the action will be shown across 10 TV screens dotted around the venue - each weekend features a different special event. They are:

Saturday 2 February: Clubhouse hosted by Andy Goode and Geordan Murphy - the former England and Ireland stars will be calling the shots ahead of the day’s big game, with the two having played with each other at Leicester Tigers and against each other in the Six Nations. Goode, ever the performer, will also be behind the bar pouring pints for fans.

Saturday 9 February: Guinness Greenwood Series - 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood will host an afternoon alongside other Six Nations guests before the action gets underway with Scotland vs Ireland at 2:15pm.

Tuesday 12 February: Flats and Shanks with Friends - TV utility man and former England prop David Flatman will join forces with former Wales star and podcast partner Tom Shanklin to discuss all things Six Nations, along with ‘special guests’.

Ireland are looking to defend their Six Nations title (Reuters)

Saturday 23 February: Clubhouse hosted by Andy Goode and guest ‘legend’ - Goode returns for a Q+A with fans before watching the main order of the day in England’s trip to Wales.

Thursday 28 February: MatchPint’s Legend’s Quiz - A ‘legend’ of the game takes charge of a Six Nations pub quiz with tickets for England vs Scotland on the final weekend up for grabs.

Tuesday 5 March: Flats and Shanks with Friends - The duo return for their second outing inside the Guinness Clubhouse.

Thursday 14 March: Live Rugby Pod Event - Andy Goode and Jim Hamilton will be recording their podcast live from the Guinness Village ahead of the final weekend.

Saturday 16 March: Guinness Greenwood Series - Will Greenwood returns for Super Saturday as he’ll be joined by a number of former Six Nations star to watch the action as the final day of the tournament unfolds.

Guinness are the new long-term sponsors of the Six Nations (Guinness)

What else?

There will be other locations popping up throughout the Six Nations, with Greenwood in Victoria, London, set to be transformed into the Guinness Lounge that will attempt to replicate a stadium atmosphere during matches.

Brigadiers Indian restaurant, located in the City’s Bloomberg Arcade, will cater for fans looking to enjoy a sit-down meal while watching the action, with Jim Hamilton, Ed Jackson and Tom Shanklin among those making appearances as well as the Six Nations trophy itself.

England are looking to regain the title they won in 2016 and 2017(Getty)

Finally, The Ruby Rogue and the Alfred Tennyson in Belgravia will see Friday evenings and weekend transformed into an Irish pub-themed night, complete with live music, cocktails and whiskey-tasting evenings. Former England fly-half Charlie Hodgson will also be making an appearance behind the bar.

Of course, the Six Nations can also be enjoyed from the comfort of your sofa too with all games shown live on the BBC and ITV, with Guinness also using the championship to launch their new drink responsibly campaign with Guinness Clear that looks like water, tastes like water and is, in fact, water.

And there are plenty of other pubs showing the rugby as Six Nations fever sweeps the nation. But if you want to engulf yourself int he full spirit of the championship, the Guinness Village can’t be beaten.