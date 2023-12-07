When And Where To Watch The Season 3 Premiere Of Next Level Chef

Next Level Chef celebrity judges - YouTube

"Next Level Chef" is one of the best cooking competition shows on television. Hosted by celebrity chef Gordan Ramsey and judged by chef Nyesha Arrington and chef Richard Blais alongside Ramsay, the show features cooking contestants who battle it out in teams on three separate floors, each with its own distinct kitchen. The bottom floor features a dingy basement kitchen with some less-than-desirable cooking materials, the middle floor features a standard commercial kitchen, and the top floor features a modern, state-of-the-art kitchen. The show's contestants are mentored by Ramsey, Arrington, and Blais as they cook under pressure, but they're ultimately judged by the three celebrity chefs who award the winners a $250,000 cash prize and further culinary mentorship.

"Next Level Chef" enjoyed two seasons on Fox, and it's returning to the network for Season 3 on Thursday, February 1, at 8 pm ET/PT. If you prefer to stream the show, the season premiere, along with each new episode, will be available on Hulu the day after each episode airs on Fox. For those of you who'd like a sneak preview of Season 3, tune in to Fox on Sunday, January 28, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT for a special look.

Season 3 Of Next Level Chef Will Be Shot In Ireland

Gordon Ramsay - Song Haiyuan/mb Media/Getty Images

The first two seasons of "Next Level Chef" were filmed in the Clark County area of Las Vegas, a locale that has long been the home of the adult entertainment industry. However, the show has packed its bags and traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to find a new production home in Ireland. Season 3 of "Next Level Chef" will be filmed at Ashford Studios in Ireland's County Wicklow. This will be a boon for the Irish entertainment industry, as an estimated €30 million will pour into Irish television production and creative services from Fox Entertainment, which has delighted the host of "Next Level Chef."

Ramsay told the Irish Times, "Creating a global hub in Ireland for Next Level Chef really is an exciting opportunity. Not only do I get to spend weeks filming in a [country] that I love, it also creates an appealing opportunity for our international partners from around the world." Fans will be curious to see which home cooks, professional cooks, or social media cooks will emerge victorious in Season 3, which begs the question -- what happened to the winners of Season 1 and Season 2?

Next Level Chef's Winners Have Built Upon Their Success On The Show

Tucker Ricchio smiling on set - YouTube

Tucker Ricchio won Season 2 of "Next Level Chef," and the Bay Area native has since used her huge winnings on the show to create her own pop-up shops, which are intended to expand her brand. In June 2023, Ricchio hosted a pop-up shop dinner for Pride month. The menu included Ricchio's signature Italian cuisine and was served for $200 to $225.

Season 1 "Next Level Chef" winner Stephanie 'Pyet' DeSpain has kept busy since her appearance on the show. Following her victory in the series, DeSpain participated in a National Network Organization for Native American Youth event where she signed autographs and took pictures with Indigenous young people. DeSpain also returned to the small screen when she showed up alongside her mentor Blais on "The Rachael Ray Show." DeSpain also cooked for a week in Ramsay's Lucky Cat restaurant, where she incorporated some of her original recipes.

