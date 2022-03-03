Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game at Florida
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game between the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) and the Florida Gators (19-11, 9-8 SEC):
Game time is 2 p.m. (EST) at Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center (seating capacity 10,133) in Gainesville, Fla.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: TBA
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable: Channel 9 (in Lexington)
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
U-verse: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84, Internet Channel 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Florida roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Florida series history: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com