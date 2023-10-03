Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Georgia

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday night’s SEC East football game between coach Mark Stoops and the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and coach Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC):

Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (seating capacity 92,746) on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens:

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Sean McDonough; analysis, Greg McElroy; sideline, Molly McGrath.

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

U-verse: Channel 1602

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 134, Internet Channel 963.

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates a catch against Florida during Saturday’s game at Kroger Field.

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

On X (formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JonHale_HL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Georgia roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Georgia depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Georgia match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Click here

