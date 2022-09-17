Where to watch the late Queen's funeral in London: best viewing points and public screens

Amira Arasteh
·5 min read
The state funeral for the late Queen, who passed away in Balmoral last week, will take place in London on Monday, September 19.

The event will see around 500 dignitaries from across the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.

They will join members of the Royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey - the historic church that can hold around 2,000 people - at 11am next Monday.

However, although not allowed in the ceremony, crowds of mourners are also expected to travel to central London to watch the funeral procession as the late monarch makes her final journey.

Here are details of the best viewing points along the way - as well as some of the public screens showing the procession and service.

Where to watch the late Queen's funeral in London: best viewing points and public screens - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Can I attend the Queen's funeral?

No, just 2,000 guests have been specifically invited to attend the private service at Westminster Abbey.

How and where can I watch the Queen's funeral?

On Monday, the coffin is expected to be taken on a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, between 10.44am and 11am, where hundreds of world leaders and members of foreign royal families will be in attendance.

After the service, Her Majesty's coffin will travel in procession to Wellington Arch, behind Buckingham Palace, where it will be placed in a hearse to make the journey to Windsor by road.

The hearse will arrive at Windsor Castle via The Long Walk just after 3pm, and will be taken into St George’s Chapel for the televised committal service attended by the Royal family.

What is the schedule on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Full details of the service have not yet been revealed, but here is the confirmed order of key proceedings for the day.

  • 6.30am: the lying-in-state ends and Westminster Hall is closed to the public.

  • 10.44am: the coffin will be loaded onto the gun carriage for the short procession to Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by the King and senior members of the Royal family, arriving at 10.52am.

  • 11am: funeral service begins.

  • 11.55am: towards the end of the service, Last Post will be played followed by a national two-minute silence that will be observed in the Abbey and across the country. A lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring an end to the service.

  • Around midday: the coffin will then be placed back on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch in a procession, led by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, together with NHS workers, officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the British Armed Forces.

  • 3.06pm: the coffin arrives at Windsor at the Shaw Farm Gate, with the hearse driving slowly up the Long Walk where the public are expected to line the route.

  • 4pm: televised committal ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at the end of which the Lord Chamberlain will break his stick of office over the coffin and it will be lowered into the royal vault, out of view.

  • 7.30pm: A private interment in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, the tiny venue where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be reunited with Prince Philip’s coffin and they will be interred.

Where can I watch the televised funeral service on a big screen?

The funeral will be broadcast live on television and there are also expected to be various big screens pitched up around London and the rest of the UK to allow people to watch the event.

People in London will be able to watch the funeral procession in person at ceremonial viewing areas along the route or at a screening site in Hyde Park. These sites will open at 11am, with people admitted in order of arrival time.

The majority of the UK's cinema chains plan to close on Monday, to allow workers to pay their respects to the late Queen on the day of her funeral.

Cineworld, Picturehouse, Odeon, Showcase and The Light have all announced that they will be closed on Monday, as a mark of respect to Her Majesty.

Ones that remain open have said they will screen the televised service for free. These include the cinema chains Curzon and The Arc, which have also cancelled the rest of their programming that day.

Cinema chain Vue has cancelled its scheduled screenings for the date of the funeral but has said it will keep a select number of venues open to screen the funeral.

Hull City Council confirmed that a 20-metre screen will be installed on the balcony of Hull City Hall for people to reflect upon the late Queen's reign and pay their respects.

People in Leeds should head to Millennium Square in the city centre on Monday to watch the service live, while the funeral will be shown on big screens at Nottinghamshire cinemas.

Can I watch the funeral service from the US?

The late Queen's funeral will take place at 3am PT or 6am ET in the USA.

The televised service will air on NBC New Now, CNN, ABC, Fox News and other major news outlets.

Should you not have access to these channels, it is possible to watch the funeral for free via a trial offer from Paramount+ and FuboTV streaming services.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

