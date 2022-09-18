People watch a broadcast in Hyde Park of the ceremonial procession of the coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it arrived from Buckingham Palace at Westminster Hall - STUART BROCK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The state funeral for the late Queen will take place in London on Monday.

The event will see around 500 dignitaries from across the world come to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch.

They will join members of the Royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey - the historic church that can hold around 2,000 people - at 11am on Monday.

Although all processions will be broadcast on TV and radio, organisers are also expecting an influx of royal well-wishers into central London, Windsor and along the route.

Those wising to take in the atmosphere of the day can watch the funeral procession from one of the official viewing areas along the route or televised live on one of a number of big screens placed around London.

Where to watch the late Queen's funeral in London: best viewing points and public screens - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Where are the viewing areas to see the funeral procession?

Mourners are able to view the late Queen’s funeral procession in person at eight dedicated viewing areas.

The ceremonial viewing areas on the first part of the route - from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch - are as follows:

Whitehall (East), Parliament Street (East), and Bridge Street

Whitehall (West), Parliament Street (West), and Great George Street

Horse Guards Parade ground

Green Park side of The Mall (accessible viewing places available)

St James’s Park side of The Mall and Horse Guards Road (accessible viewing places available)

Constitution Hill

After reaching Wellington Arch, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to Windsor and carried along South Carriage Drive, where there will be another viewing area running along the southern edge of Hyde Park.

The final viewing area for the funeral procession will be at the Albert Memorial in Kensington Gardens.

Access to the viewing areas are free, but visitors are reminded that capacity is limited.

Viewing options as the procession heads towards Windsor

Her Majesty’s final journey will take her past Imperial College London, the Natural History Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum before heading along Cromwell Road, joining the A4, A30 and then the A308 before turning onto The Long Walk.

The route avoids motorways to allow members of the public to pay their respects from the roadside.

Large crowds are expected along this stretch of the route, with wide verges, easy access by tube and road and a good view of the passing procession. People are encouraged to bring their own food and warned there are no public toilets.

There are official viewing areas along The Long Walk, including disabled areas. These areas have water facilities, toilets and catering and will have screens so people amassed there can watch the Westminster Abbey service earlier in the day.

Folding chairs and umbrellas are permitted, and people are encouraged to wear warm clothes and sensible footwear. Tents and gazebos are prohibited.

Windsor itself is preparing for an unprecedented influx of people for the funeral, with car parks already approaching capacity.

How to get to the viewing areas along the funeral procession route

There will be signs and staff at nearby stations - both Tube and rail - to direct mourners towards the dedicated viewing areas.

Officials have warned visitors to expect large crowds and queues. If the viewing areas are full, visitors will be directed to the screening site in Hyde Park.

Where can I watch the televised funeral service on a big screen?

The funeral will also be broadcast live on big screens pitched around the capital and the rest of the UK to allow people to watch the event.

People in London will be able to watch the funeral procession at the screening sites in Hyde Park. There will be a number of large screens placed across the Parade Ground, Cockpit Lawn and Boathouse Lawn, which will be turned on by 9am.

The screening site will show the State Funeral, the procession through London, the procession through Windsor and the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Elsewhere in the UK, Hull City Council confirmed that a 20-metre screen will be installed on the balcony of Hull City Hall for people to reflect upon the late Queen's reign and pay their respects.

People in Leeds should head to Millennium Square in the city centre on Monday to watch the service live, while the funeral will be shown on big screens at Nottinghamshire cinemas.

Other places in the UK where the funeral can be watched on a big screen include:

The Long Walk, Windsor

Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

Cathedral Square, Sheffield

University Square, Coventry

Northernhay Gardens, Exeter

One Eldon Square, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Cathedral Gardens and Exchange Square, Manchester

Additionally, although the majority of the UK's cinema chains plan to close on Monday, those that remain open have said they will screen the televised service for free.

These include the cinema chains Curzon and The Arc, which have also cancelled the rest of their programming that day.

Cinema chain Vue has cancelled its scheduled screenings for the date of the funeral but has said it will keep a select number of venues open to screen the funeral.

Cathedrals televising the funeral on a big screen

Bradford

Birmingham

Bristol

Chester

Ely

Guildford

Lichfield

Lincoln

Manchester

Norwich

Christ Church Cathedral Oxford

Peterborough

Portsmouth

Ripon

Salisbury

Sheffield

Southwell Minster

St Edmundsbury

St Albans

Truro

Winchester

Wakefield

What is the schedule on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

At 10.44am the Queen’s coffin will leave Westminster Hall, where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, to make the short journey to the West Door of Westminster Abbey, arriving eight minutes later.

It will be pulled on the State Ceremonial Gun Carriage by Royal Navy sailors, led by the massed pipes and drums of military bands. The King, other members of the Royal family and members of the Royal household will walk behind.

While we know that the wider area will be closed to traffic, the Government has not yet said whether or not members of the public on foot will be allowed into any parts of Parliament Square or Whitehall.

How long will the funeral last?

The funeral will last from 11am until 11.55am when the Last Post will be played, followed by a two-minute silence.

The Queen’s coffin will then return to the gun carriage, and at 12.15pm will leave the Abbey, and proceed up Whitehall, led by Royal Canadian Mounted Police, then NHS staff. Again, we do not yet know to what extent the public will be able to line this part of the route. The carriage will turn left under the Arch of Horse Guards, across Horse Guards Parade and on to The Mall, providing one of the best opportunities to see the coffin.

The cortège will pass in front of Buckingham Palace, looping to the south of the Queen Victoria Memorial before processing up Constitution Hill to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

This last section could give any mourners in Green Park a view of the coffin, which will arrive at Wellington Arch at 1pm. At this point it will be transferred to a hearse and begin the journey to Windsor.

The hearse will travel west along South Carriage Drive beside Hyde Park, then turn south at the Royal Albert Hall and proceed down Queen’s Gate through Kensington.

It will head west on to Cromwell Road (the A4) past the Natural History Museum, over the Hammersmith Flyover and along the A4 through Chiswick and Brentford.

The hearse will join the A30 at Hounslow and proceed in the direction of Staines-Upon-Thames. It will then drive north west on the A308, past Runnymede to Old Windsor, turning on to Albert Road and arriving at Shaw Farm Gate in Windsor at 3.06pm.

The hearse will drive slowly up the Long Walk, providing one of the best opportunities to see the coffin up close.

It will then enter Windsor Castle, the point at which the late Queen’s body passes from in-person public view forever.

Here's a list of the confirmed order of key proceedings for the day.

6.30am: the lying-in-state ends and Westminster Hall is closed to the public.

10.44am: the coffin will be loaded onto the gun carriage for the short procession to Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by the King and senior members of the Royal family, arriving at 10.52am.

11am: funeral service begins.

11.55am: towards the end of the service, Last Post will be played followed by a national two-minute silence that will be observed in the Abbey and across the country. A lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring an end to the service.

Around midday: the coffin will then be placed back on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch in a procession, led by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, together with NHS workers, officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the British Armed Forces.

3.06pm: the coffin arrives at Windsor at the Shaw Farm Gate, with the hearse driving slowly up the Long Walk where the public are expected to line the route.

4pm: televised committal ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at the end of which the Lord Chamberlain will break his stick of office over the coffin and it will be lowered into the royal vault, out of view.

7.30pm: A private interment in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, the tiny venue where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be reunited with Prince Philip’s coffin and they will be interred.

Can I watch the funeral service from the US?

The late Queen's funeral will take place at 3am PT or 6am ET in the USA.

The televised service will air on NBC New Now, CNN, ABC, Fox News and other major news outlets.

Should you not have access to these channels, it is possible to watch the funeral for free via a trial offer from Paramount+ and FuboTV streaming services.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.