Where to Watch NASCAR's Elimination Race This Weekend (September 18th, 2022)

NASCAR - Bristol Night Race

Saturday, September 17th - 7:30 p.m. ET - USA

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are well underway, but a playoff driver has not actually won a race yet. That means the season's first elimination race will be held with just one total driver already locked into the next round, leaving 15 drivers mathematically eligible for elimination tonight. For William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney, all more than 35 points clear of the cutoff line, it should still be a somewhat safe race. the entire rest of the field is in a danger zone.

Only Kevin Harvick, 35 points back, is in a realistic must-win situation to make the playoff field. The other three drivers on the cut line, a trio of Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, and Austin Dillon, are within just ten points of the line. 10th through 12th, a group consisting of Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric, are only six or fewer points to the good. Anyone in this group of six will be eliminated on their own if they struggle today. If any of Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain crash or retire with a mechanical issue in this race, they will be thrown into the same group with no way to accrue additional points in-race and will be in danger themselves.

Since this is Bristol, all these scenarios are possible. In last night's Xfinity Series race, two drivers that thought they were safely in the playoff field retired mid-race and saw their seasons end there. Major championship contenders, including pre-season favoites Elliott and Larson, are in the same boat tonight. This first round of NASCAR's convoluted playoff system is about survival, and many drivers who expected to already be safe going into tonight's race will have to survive it to hold onto their spot as contenders.

