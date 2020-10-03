Where to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ Disney’s Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Show

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

The cutest buddy comedy in the world, the Disney+ live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” returns to screens in a matter of weeks: Season 2 will debut Oct. 30 on Disney+.

Of course, despite some funny moments, “The Mandalorian” is not exactly a comedy, rather it’s an action adventure following Pedro Pascal’s titular character as he attempts to reunite his tiny charge, Baby Yoda (proper name: “The Child”), with his proper guardians. While it’s not explicitly shown in the Season 2 trailer, among the many dangers the Mandolorian and the Child will face is an expected showdown against Giancarlo Esposito’s Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon.

Though never officially confirmed, high-profile guest stars and fan-favorite characters expected to appear are Rosario Dawson as ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano and Temuera Morrison as legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett, with comedian Bill Burr returning as snarky mercenary Mayfield, sci-fi vet Michael Biehn as another bounty hunter with a connection to the Mandalorian, and Timothy Olyphant in an unknown role.

“The Mandalorian” takes place solidly in the middle of the established “Star Wars” timeline, between the fall of the Empire in “Return of the Jedi” and the emergence of the First Order in “The Force Awakens. Our hero, nicknamed “Mando” (though his real name is Din Djarin), must fight to keep his cute new bounty safe from all the evil forces who are after him.

The series was the crown jewel of Disney+ when the young streaming service launched in 2019, and it drove plenty of the 26.5 million people who had paid to subscribe to the service by the end of last year. (The company had already disclosed that 10 million subscribers had signed up a day after its launch.) If you haven’t yet made the leap, click here to sign up for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Disney is also offering a special bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month total, a 25% savings from the individual prices.

Although the streamer’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe series were supposed to hit Disney+ by the end of the summer, many of those projects have been indefinitely delayed due to the global pandemic and will likely not arrive on the service until 2021. While “WandaVision” debuted a brand new trailer during the 2020 Emmys — one that hinted that the death of Vision (Paul Bettany) in “Avengers: Infinity War” did indeed happen — it’s unclear whether that series, which was originally scheduled to debut in December, will now premiere ahead of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was supposed to be the streaming service’s first MCU live-action series. “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms as super-powered beings Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision live idealized suburban lives — until they begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

But there’s good news for fans who have been eagerly anticipating a new season since the first one ended on Dec. 27: Season 2 will debut on October 30, and Season 3 is also in the works. (Sources close to the production confirmed to Variety in an April report that creator Jon Favreau had been “writing Season 3 for a while,” and that the art department had been working on Season 3 concepts for several weeks.) In the meantime, there’s the whole eight-episode first season to rewatch, plus an entire eight-episode making-of series called “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” focusing on the various teams who came together to create each aspect of the highly technical series.

The bottom line is that “The Mandalorian” Season 2 is not materially delayed due to COVID-19, which means Baby Yoda — sorry, The Child — will be back on your screen in a matter of weeks.