Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament game vs. Saint Peter’s
Where to watch and how to follow Thursday’s men’s basketball NCAA Tournament opener between the East Region No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats (26-7) and the No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks (19-11):
Game time is 7:10 p.m. (EDT) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (capacity 20,000) in Indianapolis.
Television
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Ian Eagle; analysis, Jim Spanarkel; sideline, Jamie Erdahl
Where to find CBS:
Over the air: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable: Channel 9 (in Lexington)
DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
U-verse: Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt
Satellite radio: National stream: XM Channel 202, Sirius Channel 135, Internet Channel 965
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: After signing in with your TV provider, you can live stream the game online at NCAA March Madness Live.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
