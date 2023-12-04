Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Pennsylvania
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) and the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4):
Game time is noon EST at the Wells Fargo Center (basketball capacity 20,318) in Philadelphia.
Television
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: TBA
Where to find ESPN2:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 27
DISH Network: Channel 143
DirecTV: Channel 209
UVerse: Channel 606 (1606 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 160, Internet Channel 962
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay during the game at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
On X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
Series history: Click here
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Pennsylvania roster: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
In 2023-24, John Calipari is resurrecting a Kentucky basketball tradition
Has Calipari found a hidden edge for Kentucky basketball in 2023-24?
Will 2023-24 be the year Kentucky college basketball gets its mojo back?
‘Remember the 1-of-15’ is not this season’s battle cry for Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves
Bob Knight was the ‘villain’ who pushed Kentucky basketball to greater heights
How you can own a unique piece of 1978 UK basketball NCAA championship memorabilia
How UK’s Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed got together. From the Herald-Leader archives.
Overcoming bowl opt-outs could be a decisive factor in Kentucky-Clemson Gator Bowl
With Mark Stoops staying at Kentucky, he has some things he needs to get fixed