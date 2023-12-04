Advertisement

Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Pennsylvania

Mark Story
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) and the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4):

Game time is noon EST at the Wells Fargo Center (basketball capacity 20,318) in Philadelphia.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: TBA

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

UVerse: Channel 606 (1606 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 160, Internet Channel 962

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens

In an unexpected 80-73 loss to UNC Wilimington, Kentucky freshman guard Reed Sheppard (15) led the Wildcats with 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay during the game at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

On X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

Series history: Click here

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Pennsylvania roster: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

