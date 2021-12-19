Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Louisville
Where to watch, how to follow Wednesday’s men’s college basketball game between the No. 21 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2, 0-0 SEC) and the Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 1-0 ACC):
Game time is 6 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center (capacity: 20,545) in downtown Lexington.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: TBA
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
U-verse: Channel 1602
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: UK broadcast — XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 138, Internet Channel 962.
U of L broadcast — XM Channel 371, Internet Channel 371
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Louisville roster: Click here
Kentucky vs. Louisville series history: Click here
A scouting report on Louisville: Click here
How Kentucky and Louisville match up: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com