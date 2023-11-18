Advertisement

Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Saint Joseph’s

Mark Story
·1 min read

Where to watch and how to follow Monday’s men’s basketball game between the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) and the Saint Joseph’s Hawks (3-1):

Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Kentucky super-senior Tre Mitchell (4) is providing a front-court presence and some experience to a backcourt-oriented and youthful UK roster.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: TBA

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay during the game at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

On X (the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

Series history: Click here

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Saint Joseph’s roster: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

