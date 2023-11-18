Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Saint Joseph’s
Where to watch and how to follow Monday’s men’s basketball game between the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) and the Saint Joseph’s Hawks (3-1):
Game time is 7 p.m. (EST) at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, Kentucky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: TBA
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: TBA
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay during the game at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
On X (the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter): @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @cdrummond97; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
Series history: Click here
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Saint Joseph’s roster: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
