Where to watch Kentucky football’s in-state recruiting targets in 2023

Die-hard Kentucky football fans probably know the state’s No. 1 recruit for the class of 2024 is Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley, who committed to Kentucky a few months ago.

But there are three more in-state high school seniors also committed to the Cats and at least 20 other prospects around the commonwealth holding UK scholarship offers.

They’re players like Boyle County’s Montavin Quisenberry and Brock Driver, who rank among the top juniors in the state, recent UK commit Willie Rodriguez, a tight end from Covington Catholic, and a sophomore offensive lineman from Manual who already has an unforgettable nickname — David “Pancake” Pellman.

The best part is that UK fans have a chance to see these future stars on Friday nights this fall. For instance, the Oct. 27 game between Boyle County and Frederick Douglass in Lexington will have six UK recruiting targets, three for each side.

Here’s a full rundown of in-state high school players who are known to have had an offer from UK, where they play, and some of the best games they will be a part of this season. Offers and star ratings are according to 247Sports.com, Rivals.com or the player’s personal Twitter account. The online version of this story has links to each team’s full schedule and each player’s Hudl.com highlights if available. Games against teams with other UK recruits are marked with an asterisk.

UK offers: Brock Driver, three-star athlete, 6-2/205/Jr.; Montavin Quisenberry, three-star athlete, 5-9/160/Jr.; Maddox Hager, tight end/defensive end, 6-6/200/Fr.

Best games: Aug. 26 vs. Lexington Christian*; Sept. 8 vs. Scott County; Sept. 15 at Taylor County*; Sept. 22 vs. Lexington Catholic; Oct. 27 at Frederick Douglass*.

UK offer: Austin Alexander, three-star tight end/defensive end, 6-3/243/Jr.

Best games: Aug. 18 at Bardstown; Sept. 15 at Great Crossing, Sept. 22 vs. Highlands.

Ones that got away: Jacob Smith, four-star edge, 6-5/230/Sr. (Michigan commit); Jerod Smith, four-star defensive lineman, 6-3/265/Sr. (Michigan commit).

Story continues

Best games: Aug. 25 vs. North Hardin (at Garrard County); Sept. 1 at Lexington Catholic; Sept. 8 at Pulaski County; Sept. 15 vs. Frederick Douglass*; Sept. 28 vs. Johnson Central.

UK commit: Willie Rodriquez, three-star tight end, 6-4/240/Sr.

Best games: Aug. 18 vs. Ryle; Aug. 25 at Highlands; Sept. 1 vs. Simon Kenton*; Sept. 15 at Beechwood; Oct. 20 at Mason County.

Frederick Douglass

UK offers: Demeco Kennedy, three-star offensive/defensive line, 6-3/285/Sr.; Jeremiah Lowe, three-star cornerback, 5-11/170/Sr.; Aveion Chenault, three-star wide receiver, 6-2/165/Jr.

One that got away: Zuri Madison, three-star offensive/defensive line, 6-5/315/Sr. (Arkansas commit).

Best games: Aug. 25 at Trinity; Sept. 15 at Corbin; Sept. 22 vs. Indianapolis Cathedral; Oct. 14 at Bryan Station; Oct. 27 vs. Boyle County*.

UK commit: Cutter Boley, four-star quarterback, 6-5/203/Sr.

UK offers: Chase Couch; defensive end/tight end, 6-4/230/Sr.; Hunter Adams, linebacker/tight end, 6-2/215/Jr.

Best games: Aug. 19 vs. Bowling Green (at Western Kentucky); Aug. 26 at Boyle County*; Sept. 2 vs. Pikeville; Sept. 8 at Christian Academy-Louisville; Sept. 15 vs. Lexington Catholic; Oct. 27 vs. Raceland.

UK offer: Ethan Moore, wide receiver/safety, 6-2/185/Jr.

Best games: Aug. 18 at Scott County; Aug. 24 vs. Tates Creek; Sept. 1 at Madison Central.

UK offers: Isaac “Spike” Sowells Jr., three-star offensive line, 6-0/170/Jr.; Antonio Harris, three-star athlete, 6-0/170/Jr.

Best games: Aug. 25 vs. Ballard; Sept. 1 at St. Xavier*; Sept. 15 vs. Trinity (at Cardinal Stadium); Oct. 27 at Manual*.

UK offer: David “Pancake” Pellman, offensive line, 6-3/285/So.

Best games: Sept. 15 vs. South Warren; Sept. 22 at Christian Academy-Louisville; Oct. 6 vs. St. Xavier*; Oct. 27 vs. Male*.

UK offers: Josiah Hope, defensive tackle, 6-4/265/So.; Ronald Lunz, athlete, 5-10/160/So.; Darius Wiley, three-star edge, 6-6/230/Sr.

One that got away: Shaun Boykins Jr., three-star wide receiver, 6-1/185/Sr. (Louisville commit).

Best games: Aug. 19 vs. South Warren (at Campbellsville); Aug. 25 vs. Corbin (at Garrard County); Sept. 1 at Christian Academy-Louisville; Sept. 15 vs. Pleasure Ridge Park; Sept. 22 vs. Bullitt East; Oct. 6 at Central Hardin.

UK offer: Gavin Chadwell, three-star tight end, 6-5/230/Sr.

Best games: Sept. 1 vs. Franklin County; Sept. 8 vs. Madison Central; Sept. 21 at Southwestern; Oct. 6 vs. Pulaski County; Oct. 13 at Taylor County*.

UK offers: Jak Lindsey, three-star offensive line, 6-5/300/Sr.

Best games: Aug. 18 at Christian Academy-Louisville; Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green; Sept. 8 at Owensboro Catholic.

UK commit: Aba Selm, three-star offensive tackle, 6-4/293/Sr.

Best games: Sept. 25 at Woodford County*; Sept. 1 vs. Covington Catholic*; Sept. 8 at Beechwood; Sept 22 at Paul Laurence Dunbar; Oct. 20 at Ryle; Oct. 27 at Ashland Blazer.

UK offer: Marlon Harbin, athlete, 5-11/175/So.

Best games: Aug. 25 at Central; Sept. 1 vs. Male*; Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati Elder; Sept. 22 vs. Trinity (at Cardinal Stadium); Oct. 6 vs. Manual*; Oct. 27 at Bowling Green.

UK commit: Hayes Johnson, three-star offensive tackle, 6-5/295/Sr.

Best games: Aug. 19 at Mercer County; Aug. 25 vs. Bardstown; Sept. 1 vs. Elizabethtown; Sept. 15 vs. Boyle County*; Oct. 13 vs. North Laurel*.

UK offer: Makhi Smith, three-star athlete, 6-3/175/Jr.

Best games: Aug. 19 vs. Bullitt East (at Mercer County); Aug. 25 vs. Simon Kenton*; Sept. 15 vs. Pulaski County; Oct. 13 vs. Scott County; Oct. 27 vs. Ballard.

Note: The University of Kentucky might not be actively recruiting some players on this list, but all of those listed have been reported to have had UK offers at one time.

The Herald-Leader Hundred: 2023’s top Kentucky high school football players

‘We want to play the best.’ A Q&A with Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley.

Kentucky running back ready for seventh season of college football after injury heartbreak