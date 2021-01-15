Where can I watch Joe Biden’s inauguration?

Security fencing surrounds the US Capitol days after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US (REUTERS)

Joe Biden will be inaugurated on 20 January to become the 46th president of the United States.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the recent riot on the US Capitol, officials are urging Americans not to attend the ceremony and instead watch the pared-back proceedings online.

When and where is it?

The 2021 presidential inauguration will take place on Wednesday, January 20, as per the US constitution.

Mr Biden will be expected to take the oath of office at around 12pm ET (5pm GMT) at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Where can I watch the proceedings?

Inauguration proceedings will be broadcast by all major American news networks and will also likely be available to stream online on their respective social media platforms.

The government's inauguration website will be updated with further information on how to participate virtually closer to the inauguration date here.

Can I attend in person?

This year’s Inauguration Day will be starkly different to those prior. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic plans for the celebrations had already been scaled back to adhere to health and safety guidelines.

Following the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on 6 January, officials are even more eager to reduce in person celebrations and maintain high levels of security at the event.

The mayor of Washington DC has taken the “extraordinary step” to encourage Americans not to come to the city and to instead participate virtually.

The Washington Monument has been closed to the public amid continued threats from groups involved in last week's US Capitol riot to disturb the proceedings.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee is also urging the public to refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home.

What will be happening?

Both the vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris, and president-elect Biden will take their oaths of office at noon, which will then be followed by an inaugural address.

A “virtual parade” showcasing communities across the country will be televised to replace the traditional inaugural parade as Mr Biden arrives at the White House with a military presidential escort.

Story continues

A lighting ceremony honouring the hundreds of thousands of lives lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic will take place the day before Inauguration Day at 5.30 pm at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Communities across the country are invited to join the ceremony by lighting buildings and ringing church bells.

What about Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump has confirmed he will not be attending president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony following months of refusing to admit defeat in the election.

The president finally conceded the election in a video following an attack on the Capitol by his supporters last week saying a “new administration will be inaugurated” and committing to an orderly transfer of power.

Vice-president Mike Pence is set to attend the inauguration despite the president’s absence, reports have said.

Read More

After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente

Trump upset by ‘low-class’ mob amid violent Capitol attacks: reports

Trump approves emergency declaration for Biden inauguration

Airbnb banning rioters, hate groups ahead of inauguration

Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration