Where to Watch IndyCar, IMSA, and NASCAR This Weekend (May 1st, 2022)

Fred Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Josef Newgarden
    American racing driver
Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images
Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

IndyCar - Barber Motorsports Park
Sunday, May 1st - 1:00 p.m. ET - NBC

Surely, at some point, someone is going to beat the Penske cars, right? Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin have not only won every race held this season, they've also led most of the laps. Heading to Barber Motorsports Park, a natural terrain road course originally designed for motorcycles, they are once again the favorites.

It's an early moment of panic for the other contenders in the field. The Ganassi, Andretti, and Arrow McLaren SP contingents all came into the year expecting their young lead drivers would have a shot at a championship, but only Ganassi's Alex Palou is within 35 points of the three Penske entries in the top four of the championship standings. Pato O'Ward and Colton Herta, 9th and 11th for McLaren and Andretti respectively, are already more than a race weekend worth of points behind Newgarden.

That means this is the time to get to winning already. If you aren't within range of the leaders after the Indianapolis 500, history shows that the march to a championship is a very difficult one. The best way to ensure this is not a problem is to stay within reach of them before the race.

IMSA - Laguna Seca
Sunday, May 1st - 3:00 p.m. ET - NBC

The IMSA sprint season is now fully underway. The second sprint race of the year is at Laguna Seca, the fourth very different track on the calendar through four races. It's a chance for someone to spoil Chip Ganassi Racing's two-event win streak, if an Acura team or another Cadillac program can keep up.

In GTD Pro, the story will be how the Corvette fares. After struggling at Daytona, the sole C8.R left in the field has been the dominant power at both Sebring and Long Beach. As the only car built to the old GTLM rule set in the field, balancing the C8.R has been a major point of contention among GTD Pro teams in the year's early races.

NASCAR - Dover
Sunday, May 1st - 3:00 p.m. ET - Fox Sports 1

After a month on short tracks, dirt tracks, super speedways, and road courses, the Cup Series is finally back on a fairly normal intermediate oval. It just so happens that this intermediate oval is a high-banked concrete one-mile, but it is still the most standard track the series has raced in weeks.

The current understanding of the strength of the field is that a return to intermediates is a return to Hendrick Motorsports as race-by-race favorites. The lead GM team seems to have adjusted better than most to the new car and Dover has long been one of the program's best tracks.

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe