Where to Watch the “Harry Potter” Movies: How to Stream and Tune in on Cable

Here are the many ways you can watch the Harry Potter movies ahead of Halloween

Warner Bros/Everett

As the weather gets colder and Halloween nears, it’s the perfect time to rewatch the Harry Potter films.

Based on the bestselling books of the same name, the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, was released in 2001 and spawned seven other notable sequels.

Since the final film’s release in 2011, the Wizarding World has expanded further with a successful Broadway play and a spinoff prequel franchise titled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them starring Eddie Redmayne.

While many cable networks play the Harry Potter films over the holiday season, the movies are also available to stream.

If you’re hoping to return to Hogwarts, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Harry Potter films.

Where to stream the Harry Potter movies?

Peter Mountain/ Warner Bros.

Over the years, the eight-film franchise has appeared on different streamers. As of October 2023, the Harry Potter movies are available to stream on both Peacock and Max with a subscription.

Peacock also offers extended versions of the films, while Max is home of the Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts featuring leads Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, among other cast members.

If you don’t have Peacock or Max, you can also purchase the entire Harry Potter film collection on Prime Video for $78.99.

How to watch the Harry Potter movies on cable?

WARNER BROS. PICTURES/Album /Alamy

Many cable networks run Harry Potter marathons throughout the year, especially around October. E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal, is set to air the Harry Potter films beginning on Oct. 10, so set your DVRs accordingly!

How to watch the Fantastic Beasts movies?

Warner Bros/ Everett

If you really want to do a deep-dive on the Wizarding World, you can also tune into the spinoff prequel films. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are all available to stream on Max.

The films will also be part of E!’s Harry Potter marathon.

How to watch the Harry Potter spinoff series?

Warner Bros/Everett

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed their plans for a brand-new Harry Potter series based on the best-selling novels of the same name.

The upcoming series "will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series," per an official press release from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The release adds that "each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Though Warner Bros. Discovery hasn’t announced any other details about the series, it will exclusively be available to stream on Max.

