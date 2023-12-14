Where to watch 'Frosty the Snowman' before Christmas: TV, streaming options in 2023
With a corncob pipe and a button nose and two eyes made out of coal, and just in time for Christmas, the classic "Frosty the Snowman" is again available to watch this holiday season.
There are a couple of options on where to watch the animated Christmas classic this year, including airing live on TV in December and for purchase on a few streaming services.
First airing on CBS in 1969 following "A Charlie Brown Christmas," the 25-minute "Frosty the Snowman" TV special based on the song of the same name has since aired annually for the network, a tradition that will continue in 2023.
Here's where you can watch "Frosty the Snowman" before Christmas.
Where to watch 'Frosty the Snowman'
"Frosty the Snowman" will air on CBS Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, following 8 p.m.'s "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." "Frosty Returns," the 1993 animated special, will air right after, at 9:30 p.m. EST.
It will only air on CBS, and not on other streaming platforms live including Paramount+, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.
Where to stream or rent 'Frosty the Snowman'
If you miss the Dec. 16 CBS showing, don't have cable or want to watch it on your own time, there are a couple other ways to watch "Frosty the Snowman," although you will probably have to pay.
You can buy "Frosty the Snowman" on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play Movies and on YouTube, all for $7.99 each.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Frosty the Snowman': TV special air date, where to watch, stream