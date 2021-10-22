Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky men’s basketball Blue-White Game

In this article:

Where to watch and how to follow Friday’s Blue-White Game intrasquad scrimmage for John Calipari’s No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team:

Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: TBA

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper, Wally and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: None

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com