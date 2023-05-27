Where can I watch French Open 2023? TV channel, streaming and more

Novak Djokovic is seeded third at this year’s French Open - despite the absence of Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)

The French Open will host one of the most intriguing grand slams in recent memory as the world’s top players return to the famous red clay of Roland Garros.

The absence of 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005 is the big talking point, while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the semi-finals after they landed in the same half of the men’s singles draw.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles in the women’s singles but will face competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - in what is the sport’s next big three.

With Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu also absent, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans are the British hopefuls in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the French Open 2023

You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open order of play - Sunday 28 May

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10am (all times BST)

Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka

Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi

Not before 7pm

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10am

Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev

Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz

Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez

Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet

Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina

Court 7

From 10am

Shuai Zhang vs Magdalina Frech

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans

Elise Mertens vs Viktoria Hruncakova

Lorenzo Museti vs Mikael Ymer

The full order of play can be found here

French Open 2023 tournament schedule

Sunday 28 MayMen’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Monday 29 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Tuesday 30 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final

Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final

Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final

French Open prize money

According to the French Open, total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros is approximately £43m (€49.6m).

That sees an increase of 12.3 per cent from 2022.

Prize money is distributed equally between the women’s and men’s singles, as follows:

Champion - £2m (€2.3m)

Runner-up - £1m (€1.15m)

Semi-finalist - £550,000 (€630,000)

Quarter-finalist - £350,000 (€400,000)

Round 4 - £200,000 (€240,000)

Round 3 - £125,000 (€142,000)

Round 2 - £85,000 (€97,000)

Round 1 - £60,000 (€69,000)