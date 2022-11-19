Where to Watch F1's Season Finale This Weekend (November 20th, 2022)

Rudy Carezzevoli - Getty Images

Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sunday, 5:00 a.m. ET, ESPN2

Finally, a 22-race Formula 1 season draws to a close. The season’s biggest storylines are long since wrapped up, but last weekend’s dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix has thrown a few new logs on the dying embers of the season. Max Verstappen’s petulance headlines the season finale. As mentioned, the long-since-crowned 2022 champion chose not to give his late-race position to teammate Sergio Pérez for reasons he has apparently declared to Red Bull Racing but will not reveal to the public. Pérez is tied with Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship, both vying for second place, but Perez would have been up two points if Verstappen had let him pass.

At Mercedes, a suddenly winning car has salvaged the team’s season and kept their hybrid-era winning streak afloat. It has also made George Russell a race winner in his first full season with the team, but all-time wins record holder Lewis Hamilton is in danger of going winless for a full season for the first time in his entire career. Given how fast the W13 was last weekend, both as a leading car with George Russell and fighting through traffic in both races in Hamilton’s hands, this race should be a great opportunity to change that.

Sunday also marks the end of Sebastian Vettel’s celebrated career. The four-time champion steps away from the sport at just 35, handing his lead seat at Aston Martin F1 to 41-year-old two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

