Where to Watch Every Version of ‘The Grinch’ in 2023

Christmas isn’t tomorrow — unless you’re actually reading this on December 24, which is possible! — but it is practically here! And that means it’s time for the annual Whobilation of watching Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” once again.

Of course, in 2023, there are a few ‘Grinch’ movies to choose from. There’s the original animated special, there’s Jim Carrey’s version and there’s Benedict Cumberbatch’s take on the grumpy character (though you’d be forgiven if you forgot that one existed). The story largely remains the same in each one: Grinch hates Christmas, Grinch decides to steal Christmas, Grinch has the best dog in the world (not necessarily material to the story, but worth noting), and Grinch eventually sees the error of his ways.

As Carrey’s Grinch himself says: It’s joyful and triumphant. So, we’ve rounded up where each one is streaming this holiday season. (Don’t ask us what you should wear though, can’t help you there).

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (MGM Television)

Where Can I Watch the Original Animated Grinch?

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!,” the original animated TV special that premiered in 1966, is streaming on Peacock. So, if you’re looking for a true classic — and one that won’t take up too much of your evening — check out this yuletide favorite.

You can also rent or buy this version digitally on Prime Video or YouTube.

Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Universal Pictures)

Where Can I Watch Jim Carrey’s Grinch?

If you’re more into the live-action version of the Grinch’s story — complete with Jim Carrey, Christine Baranski, Molly Shannon and more legends — then you’re going to want to set a few alarms this year, as the 2000 live-action “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie is mostly just playing on TV.

It’ll air on NBC on Christmas Day, and is once again a staple of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas programming.

But, you will have a limited window to stream it though, as the movie will be available on Peacock from December 20 through the end of the year.

You can also rent or buy this version digitally on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, or Prime Video.

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Grinch” (Universal Pictures)

Where Can I Watch Benedict Cumberbatch’s Grinch?

The most recent version of the Grinch came in 2018, when “Doctor Strange” star Benedict Cumberbatch voiced the character for Illumination Entertainment’s animated “The Grinch.” Like the Grinches above, you can stream it over on Peacock.

Of course, if you don’t have Peacock, you still have a pretty good chance of catching it on TV. Once again, it’s part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas programming this year.

If you’re hoping to stream it elsewhere, you’ll find it on FXNOW or fuboTV. Otherwise, you can rent or buy the movie on demand on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, or Prime Video.

