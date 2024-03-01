Where to Watch Every Season of “Survivor”

Here's how you can stream episodes of the longtime CBS reality competition show hosted by Jeff Probst

Robert Voets/CBS/Getty 'Survivor'

Almost 24 years ago, 16 strangers embarked on the adventure of a lifetime when they agreed to be marooned on an island, complete a series of challenges and vote people off one by one to be named the Sole Survivor — and win $1 million.

That’s how the first season of Survivor was introduced during its premiere on May 31, 2000. By the time the finale aired on Aug. 23, over 50 million people tuned in to watch the first-ever Sole Survivor, Richard Hatch, be crowned, and the show has been a fan favorite since.

Now entering its 46th season, Survivor still follows the same basic premise: A group of people live on separate beaches in tribes, where they must work together to win the immunity challenges and avoid going to the dreaded tribal council.

As viewers know, this is where things get tense as the losing tribe has to deliberate and anonymously vote out one of their own and host Jeff Probst gets to say his most iconic line: “The tribe has spoken.”

The smaller tribes eventually merge into one group and players compete against each other to win individual immunity and protect themselves at the tribal council.

When two or three contestants are left, a Final Tribal Council is held, and the remaining players plead their case to the jury using the show’s motto — “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast” — to justify how they played the best game.

In the end, the jury, comprised of contestants previously voted out, anonymously votes for who they believe has earned the right to be named the Sole Survivor — the person who played the best well-rounded game to get to the end.

CBS/Getty Aubry Bracco competes in the fire-making challenge at Tribal Council during the finale episode of 'Survivor: Kaoh Rong.

Other than Probst and Hatch, Survivor has also spawned notable names like Boston Rob Mariano and his wife, Amber, who met and fell in love during the show’s All-Stars season; Jonny Fairplay, who infamously lied about his grandmother’s death; and Cirie Fields, Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who have all recently appeared on Peacock’s hit reality competition show The Traitors.

If you want to dive into the world of strategy and alliances, here's where to watch every season of Survivor, including the current 46th season.

Where can I watch every season of Survivor?

Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Jeff Probst hosting 'Survivor'.

Every season of Survivor is currently streaming on Paramount+ and are all available with one of their subscription tiers, including the Paramount+ Essential for $5.99 per month and Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 per month.



In the case, though, that you want to watch Survivor without signing up for a subscription, all seasons of the longtime series are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.



What streaming service is Survivor on?

Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Sandra Diaz-Twine and Boston Rob Mariano on the second episode of 'Survivor: Island of Idols'.

Apart from Paramount+, Survivor episodes are available on a few streaming services.



If you want a taste of Survivor without fully committing to all 45 seasons, Netflix typically has two fan-favorite seasons available to watch. The streamer changes up which seasons are available every few months, so keep checking back to see if there’s anything new.

Similarly, select seasons are ready to watch on demand on Hulu and Pluto.



Where can I watch season 46 of Survivor?

Robert Voets/CBS 'Survivor' 46

Season 46 of Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, starting on Feb. 28, 2024. The show typically airs weekly and has 13 episodes per season. Based on previous installments, Survivor's finale usually airs around mid-May, though the network hasn’t yet released official details.

You don’t need cable to tune in, though. Viewers can watch the episodes live on Paramount+ using its live TV feature. Plus, new episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

You can do the same with live TV subscriptions, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and fubo TV.

All streaming platforms are available on smart TVs, phone apps and websites, making it easy for fans to catch the show on multiple devices.

