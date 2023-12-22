Where to watch 'Elf' movie this Christmas: Streaming info, TV channel, cast

Will Ferrell starred as Buddy in the 2003 holiday comedy "Elf."

"So...do you want to eat food?" And maybe catch "Elf" on the TV?

The beloved film just celebrated 20 years on screen, spreading Christmas cheer and "singing loud for all to hear." From the traditional form of viewing to streaming platforms to rentals, there are plenty of ways to watch this year.

Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human raised by elves who leaves the North Pole in search of his "real dad," played by the late James Caan. Upon landing in New York, Buddy discovers his father is on the "naughty list," so he goes to work to try to reverse it. Things go awry, but Buddy The Elf ultimately wins over hearts, including that of a special girl named Jovie, played by Zooey Deschanel.

Directed by Jon Favreau, "Elf" has become a Christmas classic and a family tradition for some. Here's where to watch it this holiday.

How to watch 'Elf' on TV

For those who'd like to catch "Elf" the old-fashioned way, here's where to watch it on TV.

On AMC:

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Dec. 25 at 6:15 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Where to stream 'Elf'

"Elf" is streaming in two places this holiday, and there are more options for rentals.

Stream "Elf" on:

Max (formerly HBO Max) – Subscriptions start at $9.99/month with ads and $15.99/month without ads

Hulu – Subscriptions start at $7.99/month with ads and $17.99/month without ads

AMC

Rent "Elf" on:

'Elf' is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year

It's been 20 years since "Elf" hit theatres. In November, the film made its theatrical return as part of its anniversary celebration, Warner Bros. Discovery announced.

“For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” Robert Oberschelp of Warner Bros. Discovery said in the news release.

To celebrate, Krispy Kreme released a special collection of doughnuts and TBS ran a 24-hour marathon of the film.

'Elf' cast

Amy Sedaris, James Caan and Will Ferrell in the movie u0022Elf.u0022

Here's the list of top cast members:

Will Ferrell as Buddy

James Cann as Walter

Bob Newhart as Papa Elf

Zooey Deschanel as Jovie

Ed Asner as Santa

Mary Steenburgen as Emily

Peter Dinklage as Miles Finch

Amy Sedaris as Deb

Daniel Tay as Michael

Faizon Love as Gimbel's manager

