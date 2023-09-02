Where to watch the Duke’s Mayo Classic: The official UNC & USC bars in Charlotte

The battle of the Carolinas takes place in Charlotte during Labor Day weekend, with Tar Heel and Gamecock fans flocking to watch the University of South Carolina and University of North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

Even if you don’t have tickets to the game, you can still catch the action at the two official sports bars for both teams.

Here’s where to watch if you’re a Tar Heel or Gamecock fan:

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Moo & Brew

Location: 1300 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Hours: Monday-Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Moo & Brew, the official bar for UNC Tarheels in Charlotte, is a burger and beer joint in Plaza Midwood with small bites, shareables, specialty cocktails and more. On game day, fans can expect giveaways and food and drink specials in the bar’s new Carolina cups during the watch party.

University of South Carolina

The Horseshoe

Location: 1515 S Mint St # B, Charlotte, NC 28203

Hours: Wednesday-Thursday 5 p.m.-12 a.m.; Friday 5 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday 11-2 a.m.

The Horseshoe, home of USC Gamecocks fans in Charlotte, hosted a full lineup of events leading up to the big game, including giveaways for free tickets, signed memorabilia and prizes. Here’s what to expect on the day of the Duke’s Mayo Classic:

Saturday, Sept 2: Brunch watch party. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with a special guest DJ performing at 7. All ages are welcome until 5 p.m. then the bar will only be open for those 21+ older until close.

The Horseshoe offers a wide variety of food and drinks on its menu. Courtesy of The Horseshoe

