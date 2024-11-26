Where can I watch College Football Playoff rankings show? What you need to know

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The 2024 college football season has been a rollercoaster of unpredictability, with each week bringing major upsets and surprising victories. It's also made the competition for a spot in the College Football Playoff all the more tense as we head into the final stretch of the season.

After Week 12, the third set of CFP rankings in the newly formatted 12-team playoff bracket was unveiled. This expansion, from the previous four-team format, allows more teams to compete for a spot in the playoff and a shot at winning a national championship.

Big Ten powerhouse Oregon secured the top seed in the bracket for the third consecutive week. Texas was ranked No. 3 but moved up to the No. 2 seed as the projected winner of the SEC. Miami, slotted in at No. 8 in the rankings, took the No. 3 seed as the projected winner of the ACC. But the biggest gainer in the bracket was Boise State out of the Mountain West. The Broncos moved up from No. 12 in rankings to the No. 4 seed, earning the final first-round bye.

However, it's a new week. With losses from teams like Indiana and Ole Miss, we could see a massive shift in the top-12 heading into next week.

Here's a guide for watching the fourth of six College Football Playoff rankings shows. These weekly shows reveal each team's rankings and establish the playoff bracket.

How to watch College Football Playoff rankings show

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Time: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Watch the CFP rankings show with a Fubo subscription

When College Football Playoff rankings come out

Here is the schedule for the College Football Playoff rankings show. All times are Eastern:

Ranking 4: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ranking 5: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 8, noon - 4 p.m.

What time is fourth CFP Rankings?

The College Football Playoff rankings show can be watched on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

CFP Rankings projections, predictions

Following Week 13 games and ahead of the fourth CFP rankings release:

USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg

∎ Projected bracket seedings

Oregon Georgia Miami Boise State Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Penn State Tennessee SMU Indiana Arizona State

USA TODAY Network's Blake Toppmeyer

∎ Projected bracket seedings

Oregon Georgia SMU Boise State Ohio State Penn State Notre Dame Texas Tennessee Miami Indiana BYU

∎ Projected rankings

Oregon Ohio State Texas Penn State Notre Dame Miami Georgia Tennessee Indiana Boise State SMU Alabama

Austin Mock, The Athletic

∎ Projected bracket seedings

Oregon Georgia Miami Iowa State Ohio State Penn State Texas Notre Dame Indiana SMU Tennessee Boise State

How many teams in College Football Playoff 2024?

This season, 12 teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff, a significant change from the four teams selected for the playoff field over the past decade.

How does College Football Playoff format work?

The 12 participating teams in the College Football Playoff bracket will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, and the next seven highest-ranked teams.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and receive a first-round bye. The fifth conference champion will be seeded where it was ranked or at No. 12 if it is outside the top 12 in the CFP rankings. Non-conference champions ranked in the top four will be seeded beginning at No. 5.

