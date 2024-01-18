Where to watch 2024 Grammy Awards: TV channel, streaming info for 'Music's Biggest Night'

Some of the biggest stars in the music world will convene next month for the 2024 Grammy Awards, often called "Music's Biggest Night."

The 66th annual Grammys will return Sunday, Feb. 4, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth year in a row.

The nominees for this year's Grammys, which include the "Big Four" categories of best new artist, album of the year, song of the year and record of the year, were announced by the Recording Academy in November. Some of the biggest stars in music, from Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to SZA and Billie Eilish, have been nominated for awards this year.

Three new categories have been added to the Grammys: Best African music performance, best alternative jazz album and best pop dance recording.

Here's when and where you can watch the 2024 Grammys.

How to watch the 2024 Grammys

The 2024 Grammys will air live on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the awards show live and on demand. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, they will be able to stream on demand the day after.

The Grammys are also offering a "dynamic, expansive online experience" on live.Grammy.com, which will provide a multi-screen livestream during and after the live broadcast. The website will also feature exclusive articles, performances, interviews and videos.

Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live Feb. 4 ahead of the telecast.

Who is hosting the 2024 Grammys?

For the fourth year in a row, comedian and former "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will host.

Noah is also up for a Grammy this year, receiving his second nomination for best comedy album.

Apr 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Trevor Noah arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY ORG XMIT: USAT-486348 (Via OlyDrop)

Noah recently won the "Outstanding Talk Series" Emmy Award for his final season as the host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. He left the show in December 2022.

Story continues

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

The Recording Academy says Grammy award winners and current nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa will perform on Feb. 4. More performers have yet to be announced.

All three have previously won in the best new artist category. Eilish has seven Grammys and is up for six this year. Lipa and Rodrigo both have three Grammys. This year, Lipa is nominated for two awards and Rodrigo is nominated for six.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where to watch 2024 Grammy Awards: TV channel, streaming details, host