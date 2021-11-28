This is where Wake Forest, NC State and other ACC teams are on my AP Top 25 ballot

Boston College couldn’t do N.C. State this one solid.

Credit Wake Forest for going to Chestnut Hill and taking care of business, securing its spot in the ACC title game. But the Wolfpack still has plenty to celebrate. With a once in a lifetime comeback win over rival UNC, N.C. State (9-3) won nine games under Dave Doeren for the third time during his tenure.

Time and time again, even with all the injuries, the Wolfpack has proven to be a top 25 team. In my final ballot, I have N.C. State inside the top 20, coming in at No. 19. It would be higher, but I can admit I undervalued Utah’s performance last week and had to show the Utes some much deserved love, moving them three spots above the Pack.

The Demon Deacons, who defeated N.C. State, 45-42, in the de facto Atlantic Division title game a few weeks ago, got back on the winning track after stumbling at Clemson. Wake Forest improved to 10-2 with a 41-10 win over the Eagles. Coming in at No. 18 on my ballot, the Demon Deacons will face No. 17 Pittsburgh next weekend in Charlotte for the ACC title.

Speaking of the ACC, Clemson makes a return to my top 25, coming in at No. 23. It’s not Clemson of old, but the Tigers improved over the course of the season and have some momentum heading into December.

The biggest shake up in my top five was moving Michigan to No. 2. The Wolverines knocked off Ohio State at home, finally getting that big win over their rival for head coach Jim Harbaugh. My previous No. 2, Alabama, needed four overtimes to beat an unranked Auburn team. Sure, you can throw records out the window in the Iron Bowl, but the Tigers aren’t what they usually are. Bottom line, Michigan’s home win was way more impressive.

Here’s a look at the rest of my AP Top 25 ballot.