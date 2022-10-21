Here’s when and where you can vote early in Johnson and Wyandotte counties before Nov. 8

Election Day is just a few weeks away on Nov. 8, but you can cast your ballot early in Johnson County starting on Saturday, Oct. 22, and in Wyandotte County starting on Monday, Oct. 24. No excuse is needed to vote early or absentee in the state, making it easy to weigh in on the candidates running for office and two ballot questions.

Will you be busy on Election Day, or do you just want to get voting out of the way? Here’s what you need to know about advance voting in Kansas.

Where and when can I vote early?

You can vote at any of your county’s advance voting locations during the weeks leading up to Election Day. Keep in mind that your nearest advance voting location may not be the same place where you would go to vote on Election Day or where you may have voted in the past.

Here are the advance voting locations in Johnson County. Click on each link to view their hours of operation:

Johnson County locations open Oct. 22 - Nov. 5

The three locations marked with an asterisk (*) are also open on Nov. 7 until noon.

Johnson County locations open Oct. 29 - Nov. 5

Here are the advance voting locations in Wyandotte County. View their hours of operation on the Wyandotte County Election Office website.

Wyandotte County locations open Oct. 24 - Nov. 7

Wyandotte County Election Office: 850 State Ave, Kansas City, KS

Wyandotte County locations open Oct. 29 - Nov. 5

Argentine Community Center: 2810 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, KS

Eisenhower Recreation Center: 2901 N. 72nd St, Kansas City, KS

Kane Community Center: 3130 N. 122nd St, Kansas City, KS

What do I need to bring?

To vote early in person, simply show up to the advance voting location of your choice with a photo ID. If you don’t have a valid photo ID based on Kansas state law, you will be given a provisional ballot.

You do not need an excuse to vote early in Kansas, and you can vote early at any advance voting location as long as it is within the county where you are registered to vote.

What will be on my ballot?

Kansas voters will have the chance to elect candidates to a variety of local, state and national offices. We asked the candidates where they stand on issues readers told us were important. Check out their answers in our voter guide here.

They’ll also weigh in on two ballot questions about legislative power and electing county sheriffs. Learn more about what they mean here.

Do you have more questions about voting in the upcoming election? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com



