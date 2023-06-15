Where the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Stands at the End of Season 10’s Scandoval (Photos)

As Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” winds down and the fallout from the Scandoval cheating scandal settles, the cast is moving on.

The undoubted “winner” was Ariana Madix. The bartender-turned-businesswoman was shocked when she discovered longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with her best friend Raquel Leviss in early March. Production on Season 10 had already finished, but cameras went back up to capture her confronting Sandoval about his infidelity. Since then, she’s landed a slew of endorsements and even opened NBC’s upfront presentation.

The three-part reunion filmed in late March, with the rest of the cast piling on Sandoval and Leviss. Production on Season 11 is slated for this summer. Here’s each Scandoval participant’s status at the end of Season 10.

Bravo will air a “secrets revealed” episode with additional dramatic moments behind the affair that jolted the zeitgeist on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. A supersized edition — as well as all episodes from Season 10 — stream on Peacock beginning June 15.