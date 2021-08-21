Where can I get vaccinated? Resources to help you find a Covid vaccine appointment in Australia

Photograph: Reuters

The majority of Australians aged 18 and over are now eligible for a Covid vaccination if they are willing to consider the AstraZeneca vaccine, and provided they do not have a history of some specific health conditions.

In addition to the government’s official eligibility checker, which lists some clinics near your location which might have vaccination appointments available, there are a number of other helpful resources that can help you to find somewhere that has appointments open.

National

The Covid Near Me website, which provides a user-friendly interface for checking exposure sites near your location, has also started a new section that maps all vaccination locations, colours them to show which have availability in the near future, and allows you to filter by provider type, vaccine type and other information. Map pins take you directly to the online booking form where available.

State hubs are also shown but are less obvious using the default settings, as there is no information about when appointments are available. For more information on state hubs, check each state section on this page below.

Links: NSW | VIC | QLD | SA | WA | TAS | NT | ACT

For pharmacies only, you can use this map of chemists taking part in the vaccination rollout. Not all of them offer online bookings but those that do will be shown after clicking on the map pins.

Link: findapharmacy.com.au

For GPs that use the HotDoc online booking system, you can search for an available appointment by using the HotDoc site directly.

Link: HotDoc

New South Wales

NSW Health is offering priority vaccination appointments to people aged 16 to 39 living in the local government areas of concern. You’ll need to check the details and locations to make sure you’re eligible.

Link: NSW Health

NSW Health is also running walk-in clinics for people aged 18 and over, requiring no appointment, for AstraZeneca only. Check to see if there is a location near you.

Link: NSW Health

Victoria

The Victorian Department of Health offers bookings for state vaccination hubs directly through its website here. Some people in Victoria have reported difficulties in getting an appointment for their second dose at a state vaccination hub – if this is the case you can try to get your second dose at a different location; it’s not necessary to get the second dose at the same place you got your first.

Australian Capital Territory

If you’re in an eligible group, you can book directly for an appointment at an ACT vaccination hub. You’ll need to check the ACT government website to see if you’re in an eligible group.

Queensland

To book a vaccination appointment at a Queensland Health vaccination location, you’ll need to first register your interest in getting vaccinated here.

South Australia

You can check your eligibility and book a vaccination through a state-run clinic here.

Western Australia

Most people in WA are eligible to sign up to request an appointment for vaccination through a state-run clinic through the website here.

Tasmania

You can check your eligibility and book a vaccination through a state-run clinic here.

Northern Territory

You can check your eligibility and book a vaccination through a territory-run clinic here.