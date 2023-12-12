Where Tyreek Hill stands in his quest for 2,000 yards after Dolphins’ loss to Titans

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made it a point before the season started that he wanted to be the first player in NFL history to record 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

An early exit during the Dolphins’ 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday nearly put a damper on those chances before he returned in the second half.

Hill finished with four catches for 61 yards against Tennessee.

Through 13 games, Hill has 1,542 receiving yards, which is nearly 300 yards ahead of the nearest competitor (A.J. Brown, 1,258 receiving yards). His 12 receiving touchdowns are also the most in the league, two more than Mike Evans and Courtland Sutton.

At an average of 118.6 yards per game, Hill is now on pace for 2,016 yards over the course of the full 17-game season assuming he plays in each of Miami’s final four games: home games against the New York Jets (Sunday) and Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24), a road game against the Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 31), and a home game against the Buffalo Bills (either Jan. 6 or 7).

To get to 2,000 yards, Hill would need 458 receiving yards over the final four games, an average of 114.5 yards per game.

Hill caught just two passes for 13 yards before exiting in the first quarter with a left ankle injury. He sat out the rest of the first half and initially didn’t come out of the locker room after halftime before returning midway through third quarter. Hill wasn’t targeted on his first drive back but makes made two catches on the drive that followed — a 23-yard reception to end third quarter and another for 25 yards to set up a game-tying field goal.

Calvin Johnson holds the current NFL record for receiving yards in a season, with 1,964 over 16 games in the 2012 season — an average of 122.8 yards per game.

Tyreek Hill game-by-game breakdown in 2023

▪ Sept. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers: 11 catches, 215 yards, two touchdowns

▪ Sept. 17 at New England Patriots: Five catches, 40 yards, one touchdown

▪ Sept. 24 vs. Denver Broncos: Nine catches, 157 yards, one touchdown

Story continues

▪ Oct. 1 at Buffalo Bills: Three catches, 58 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Oct. 8 vs New York Giants: Eight catches, 181 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 15 vs Carolina Panthers: Six catches, 163 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles: 11 catches, 88 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 29 vs New England Patriots: Eight catches 112 yards, one touchdown

▪ Nov. 5 vs Kansas City Chiefs (in Germany): Eight catches, 62 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Nov. 19 vs Las Vegas Raiders: 10 catches, 146 yards, one touchdown

▪ Nov. 24 at New York Jets: Nine catches 102 yards, one touchdown

▪ Dec. 3 at Washington Commanders: Five catches, 157 yards, two touchdowns

▪ Dec. 11 vs Tennessee Titans: Four catches, 61 yards, zero touchdowns