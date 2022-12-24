Where the travel experts and editors are going on holiday in 2023

Beach walk at Uroa Beach, Zanzibar - Martin Mwaura / Alamy Stock Photo

Still undecided on where to go in 2023? Don’t turn to Netflix or a clueless social media influencer for your inspiration – follow the advice of Telegraph Travel’s globetrotting experts. Here, a dozen of our editors and regular contributors reveal the places they’ll be spending their time and money next year.

The most beautiful, myth-wrapped, elemental edge of Britain

I’ll be booking in under a false name, of course: there are parts of Pembrokeshire where the ashes are still smouldering beneath my burned effigy after a slightly unfortunate reaction to a story I wrote mentioning the pros and cons of South Wales. But the irony is I go to Wales almost every year – it is the most beautiful, rooted, robust, history-wreathed, myth-wrapped, song-wound, deep-cultured, densely lovely, elemental edge of these ancient isles.

As for accommodation, I might stay at the King’s house. Charles and Camilla let out part of their Carmarthenshire holiday cottage, Llwynywermod, when they’re not in residence; and as he’s recently acquired a couple of other properties, I’m hoping there’ll be a vacancy or two this year. (I’m also hoping he’s refreshed the entertainment options since I last stayed: back then, I was slightly surprised HRH’s tastes ran to Julian Clary books – Murder Most Fab, since you ask – and a DVD of Saving Private Ryan.)

Right royal lodgings or not, this is a particularly epic sweep of south-west Wales: castles, caverns, stone circles, sandy beaches, Roman goldmines, walk-behind-them waterfalls and the sheep-nibbled, falcon-patrolled hills of the Black Mountain and Brecon Beacons National Park. Just don’t tell them who sent you.

Ed Grenby

white-washed cottage - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The newest ‘Maldives-but-cheaper’ Indian Ocean escape

After nine years away, in April I plan to return to my favourite city (and former neighbour), Hong Kong. It’s a reasonably safe bet that, by then, most of the city’s lingering Covid regulations will have been retired, but – after a decade that’s seen political ups and downs, increased influence from the mainland and (lest we forget) a pandemic – I expect this old familiar friend to be much changed since my last visit. Nevertheless, I’m reliably assured its vibrant hybrid spirit lives on – even if a trip to the big Marks & Spencer doesn’t hold the appeal it once did for a 20-something expat.

In June, it’s on to somewhere new – the Zanzibar archipelago off the coast of Tanzania, hotly tipped as the newest Maldives-but-cheaper option in the Indian Ocean. It certainly looks the part (white sand, palm trees, pearly aquamarine water – the works), but it sounds meatier than the Maldives, too, with a fascinating capital and long, complex history. I plan to investigate both – but I won’t lie, I’ve plenty of time on those gorgeous beaches in mind too.

Gemma Knight

Street scene, Mini bus station, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, China - Gavin Hellier / Alamy Stock Photo

Nailing the trickiest family-holiday formula

For 2023, I plan to do one thing I thought I would never do – stay at a hotel with a kids club, and put my kids in it. Back in October we booked a holiday with CV villas in Corfu and invited both sets of grandparents (aka free childcare) and although it was very ‘special’ in terms of making memories, I’ve come to realise that the kind of ‘special’ I now need is guilt-free peace of mind (aka paid childcare). I want somewhere family-focused, but also grown-up looking (no primary-coloured resorts, please). By all accounts Ikos Resorts have nailed this rather tricky formula.

To immediately eradicate any alien feelings of serenity from said kids club holiday, we are also planning to drive all the way to the south of France to stay with friends and their children. Lovely and stressful.

Back at home, before my eldest starts school, we need to have one last affordable visit to a UK favourite: dinky but divine Tredethick Farm in Cornwall. Owners Jenny and Ashlyn have done an amazing job creating a farm stay geared at children as adult-friendly and boutique as possible. It’s also my husband’s 40th next year, so I want to book somewhere foodie – but not fussy – to stay. Somewhere like Wild Thyme & Honey in the Cotswolds fits the bill.

Harriet Jones

Travelling back in time – and a whistle-stop tour of Japan

The nasal-passage clearing whiff of pine will forever remind me of the place where I spent my happiest childhood holidays: Hotel Aigua Blava on Spain’s Costa Brava. Returning last year after a long hiatus (with my own kids, husband and mother in tow) was like coming home. I knew some of the waiters and all of the nearby routes and restaurants, as well as how to clamber between the area’s spider web of beaches on the cliffside paths I ran along when I was seven years old.

hotel overlooking blue bay - Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Just enough has happened in the interim to keep things interesting: a few Ibiza-style chiringuitos have sprung up on the sand and the region’s little inland villages have been jet-washed and accessorised with neighbourhood restaurants, boutique hotels and a garden centre’s worth of bougainvillaea. The place seems to have worked its magic on my kids and husband too, so we’re all going back this year to bathe in collective nostalgia.

Then, in summer, we hope to go on a whistle-stop tour of Japan, propelled by my children’s fascination with all things anime. Our list of must-dos grows by the minute but non-negotiables include Studio Ghibli’s new theme park, as well as Yokohama’s Cup Noodle Museum, where you can make personalised versions of the humble pot noodle.

Amanda Hyde

A timeless slice of southern England

Contrary to most people’s idea of what travel journalists do (viz, swan around the tropics demanding free cocktails), I spend most of the year writing about the world’s most amazing places from my desk in London, and dreaming of travelling there, knowing it’s unlikely. But the place I’m dreaming of right now where I definitely will be going – ideally in May when the days are long and warm and never seem to get dark – is Chichester Harbour in West Sussex.

It’s timeless and dreamy, a waterland of calm inlets that breathe gently in and out with the tides – real Swallows and Amazons country with the most uplifting sense of freedom. My eight-year-old son and I love it there – messing about on the water in kayaks or boats, fishing on the jetty, swimming in the estuary, squelching barefoot through mud, eating fish and chips on the sea wall, staying in pretty villages like Bosham, and playing football on the beach at West Wittering – a great stretch of sand that slopes into wild dunes, where you can find space for a kickabout even in summer.

Laura Fowler

yacht on water next to row of cottages - Rob Wilkinson / Alamy Stock Photo

Rome’s coolest new hotels – and searching for bears

I’ll blame the various international Covid protocols for scuppering my rail trip from London to Rome, but thankfully, next spring is looking rosy (and PCR free). I’ve not visited the Italian capital in 15 years, and now is an excellent time to go, with a number of new hotels – including the sumptuous Hotel Vilòn and the zany Mama Shelter – and restored ancient sites, such as the Mausoleum of Augustus, built in the first century BC.

But I’m most looking forward to the smaller charms of the Eternal City: exploring the laundry-strung lanes in Trastevere; the baroque swirls of Sant’Andrea del Quirinale church, the smell of espresso at Sant’Eustachio. And need I say anything about the food?

Elsewhere, I’m keen to do some hiking along our very own coast, particularly in Northumberland, where museum and distillery Ad Gefrin will open its doors next year, creating its own whisky according to a 200-year-old tradition. I’ll also visit my partner in Vancouver, where I’m yet to spot as much as a pawprint of a black bear. Even if the beasts elude me again, the mountain views and fir-scented air are a fair consolation – and couldn’t be further away from the Victoria line on a Monday morning.

Connor McGovern

A look into the Vancouver downtown and snow mountain across the strait. - Aolin Chen

A year of Greek holidays

In my (dwindling) optimistic moments I see 2023 as being a year of Greek travel for the brood and I. My mother is celebrating her 70th journey round the sun by migrating to Athens for the first two months of the year. It’s an inspired and rather intrepid move. She has booked a tiny Airbnb apartment and is travelling solo, so I fully intend to piggy back on her adventure. Clambering up to the Acropolis in a coat and scarf will be a novelty, and as she’ll have a tiny kitchen, I’m salivating at the prospect of food shopping in the legendary, and cavernous Central Municipal Market. I'm hopefully going to travel by train and ferry – to Paris, across the Alps and then the Adriatic.

Come summer, I’m trying my hardest to manifest a family trip to Skopelos, the island on which they filmed Mamma Mia! and where a Greek friend actually tied the knot five years back. The kids have been obsessed ever since. There’s a little fish restaurant, Pavlos, with blue and white tables laid out on a small stretch of shingly beach. Children fish off a jetty while the sun sets over the water. As I type (in a coat, beside the fire, on a freezing Norfolk night) it is calling very powerfully...

Hattie Garlick

view of old town across harbour - Tomasz Czajkowski / Alamy Stock Photo

Short-haul heat in February (it’s possible) – and a week with my in-laws

I need a dose of heat and one month is the longest I’m willing to wait. So what’s the only place on Earth that’s reliably sunny in February, warmer than 20C, and less than four hours from a UK airport? Morocco. A great deal of research has led me to this conclusion.

Will I be haggling in the dusty souks of Marrakech or sipping mint tea in the desert under a canopy of stars? No. I’ve got a toddler now, which means I can finally give up on chasing “real” travel experiences and spend a week lounging by the pool in an all-inclusive resort drinking margaritas (and looking after the aforementioned toddler, obviously). The resort in question was highly recommended by a colleague, promises surfing (no thanks), yoga (no thanks) and a spa (that’s better), and goes by the name Paradis Plage, which rather suggests it will be crawling with French sunseekers. I look forward to being regularly reminded about Harry Kane’s penalty miss.

I will find myself surrounded by the French again in June, when I’m due to spend a week in Corsica with my in-laws at a Simpson Travel villa (a hired bicycle will provide a daily escape route). The only issue is the affordability of flights – this soaring island is scandalously underserved by UK airlines.

I’m also planning a rail journey to Sweden in July to stay in my aunt’s new summerhouse – several new sleeper trains have launched in recent months (including a Hamburg-Stockholm service) and I’m eager to test them out.

Oliver Smith

New York in April (for 40-year-old movie references)

There comes a time when you have to stop running away from your fears. In my case, it has been almost nine years since I started running away from the prospect of taking my son across the ocean. Not because I live in terror of what might happen to us on the opposite side of the Atlantic, but because I have never felt any sense of enthusiasm or urgency about introducing a young child to the wearying conundrum of jet lag. At least, not when there are Greek islands and Croatian beaches nearer at hand, where the concept of time difference and sleeplessness doesn’t need to be explained at three in the morning.

But you can only run for so long. And now that my son is old enough to understand the idea of it being midday in New York when it’s 5pm in London, it is time to see how he and jet lag get along. More importantly, it is time to take him to the Big Apple. After a near-decade of being exposed to relevant films and TV shows – the original Ghostbusters, Night At The Museum, that Madagascar series about a load of animals at Central Park Zoo, a million re-runs of Friends episodes via my lazy Saturday-morning channel-hopping – he is fascinated by a city that few would deny is fascinating. If you need me in April, I’ll be at the corner of North Moore Street and Varick Street in Tribeca, posing for photos outside Firehouse, Hook & Ladder Company 8 (ah, you can Google it).

Chris Leadbeater

empire state building against sunset - Batchelder / Alamy Stock Photo

A return to India and Venice without the crowds

Now that the Indian government has seen sense and reinstated tourist e-visas for UK citizens, I’ll be heading for Rajasthan in February to visit some old haunts: walking in the Aravalli Hills from Rawla Narlai, shopping for hand-block prints in Jaipur (you can never have enough kurta tunics) and ending, as always, in the warm embrace of Ahilya Fort where the colourful rituals of Indian life play out along the sacred Narmada river.

Jaipur pink palace - Kiyoshi Hijiki / EyeEm

During the pandemic I bought a lightweight e-bike and rediscovered the joys of cycling in France where long-distance paths, often built specially for cyclists, take you to beautiful places. This year I’ll set out in May to avoid the energy-sapping heat that blighted my June ride last year. A ferry to St Malo and a fast TGV train via Paris will see me in Toulouse by dusk ready to hit the hills of the Auvergne.

My annual visit to Venice will be in August to avoid the tour groups and packs of schoolkids (most people find this month too hot for a cultural break while children are away with their families). As well as tackling another of J G Links’ superb cultural walks in his timeless guide, Venice for Pleasure, I’ll drop in on the Architecture Biennale. It’s a chance to snoop around private palaces and hidden gardens that often steal the limelight from the exhibits.

Gill Charlton

Winter sun without the jet-lag – and a summer classic

I haven’t been to the Canary Islands since I went on package holidays with my parents in my early teens – and now, in an example of life coming full circle, I am returning with my one-year-old for some much-needed winter sunshine in February. I originally had my sights set on the Caribbean but the price, the long flight and the jet-lag (with a toddler) didn’t seem worth it. So a week in Lanzarote it is.

I plan to return to architect César Manrique’s house (I had seen nothing like it – the dramatic, natural white curves and the surreal pools – the first time I visited), try some volcanic white wine, check out the island’s best restaurants (for early, kid-friendly lunches, naturally) and attempt to tan, which is going to be difficult while keeping my daughter out of the sun (I’ll have to make do with my time in the kid’s pool).

white house, volcanic walls and a pool - Image Professionals GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

On which note, as a hotel obsessive, it pains me to totally give up the type of chic hotel I would usually book pre-parenthood. Therefore I am planning to split my time at lovely boutique hotel Casa de los Naranjos in Haría (handily up the road from the Manrique house in case my daughter needs to be extracted, swiftly), and at an all-bells-and-whistles family resort, the Iberostar Selection Lanzarote Park. Its design was actually overseen by Manrique, so there is something for me.

Come summer, we are headed to the Cycladian island of Ios for a wedding, which I am hugely looking forward to after a memorable trip to neighbouring island Folegandros a few years ago: all turquoise bays, cobbled choras and an abundance of fried cheese.

Jade Conroy

A risky trip to Italy

I like to get started early in the year, so I’m hoping for a ski trip in January to go with a short break to Italy – to Assisi and Perugia – in February. It’s a bit of a risk – it can be cold, even snowy at that time of year. Both towns are in the foothills of the Apennine mountains and quite high. But a dose of art, culture and delicious Umbrian food and wine will be more than enough to compensate for the potential chill.

For the rest of the year, my travelling plans are a blank canvas. I have a few ambitions. I like to combine short breaks with major art exhibitions and there is a spectacular Vermeer show at the Rijksmuseum this spring: it will gather the greatest collection of his work ever assembled. To get there I’m tempted to book the direct Eurostar rail service to the Netherlands – something I still haven’t managed to try.

Looking towards the summer, I am wondering about the US. It's been more than a decade since I’ve been over there. And I’m quite tempted by a first visit to Philadelphia – and also by the wide horizons and empty landscapes of the Midwest. But where exactly? That gives me something to think about over Christmas.

Nick Trend

