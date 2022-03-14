Where to draft Fernando Tatis Jr. in fantasy after star fractures wrist?

Awful news broke Monday that Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist during the offseason and is likely to undergo surgery that will cost him up to three months. Tatis was going No. 1 overall in Yahoo fantasy drafts, but that honor now falls to Trea Turner. Tatis already had an ongoing shoulder concern and reportedly injured his wrist earlier in the offseason, which flared up again when he began to swing a few weeks back. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, MLB players and owners were not allowed to talk during the lockout, so this bombshell injury report was news to everyone.

It’s too soon for any sort of timetable, but the best guess is Tatis misses around two months of playing time. Docked 75 games due to injury, the Razzball player rater has Tatis now ranked at 155. Your league may vary (in head-to-head formats Tatis may be worth gambling on more), and others have him still ranked more aggressively. Among the Yahoo Fantasy crew, Andy Behrens currently has Tatis ranked 107 overall, Scott Pianowski is at 133 and I'm at 104.

It also might be worth noting that last year after Tatis returned from his shoulder injury, he attempted just three stolen bases over the final two months.

While the Padres have one of the better shortstop prospects in CJ Abrams, he’s almost certainly not ready with just 183 plate appearances above Single-A and after missing a good chunk of last season with an injury. Ha-Seong Kim is San Diego’s likely new starting shortstop, but he’s not interesting in fantasy outside of super deep formats. It’s a brutal blow to any fantasy managers who already spent such a high pick on Tatis, but at least he’s proven to be a quick healer in the past. And at least we have baseball in 2022.