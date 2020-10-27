Where to buy vote gear from your favorite athlete and fitness brands ahead of the 2020 election

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

With just a week until the 2020 general election, you’ve likely made a plan for how you’re voting and when. If your goal is to rather encourage individuals to vote rather than tell them who to vote for, we found gear that helps to get your point across. Even better, they’ve earned the endorsement from your favorite athlete or athletic brands.

From LeBron James’ More Than A Vote initiative to a Kyle Kuzma-designed tee sold exclusively through Puma, we’ve included a number of options for your consideration. A select number of brands have also vowed to donate profits from the sales to organizations helping to fight voter suppression and systemic racism, like the company behind Odell Beckham Jr’s “Vote” shirt.

Scroll on to see what we curated. These pieces can also be worn past the election, too. Exercising your civic duty has no expiration.



