Where to buy the UA Hovr Breakthru, Under Armour's first basketball sneaker specifically designed for women

After years designing basketball shoes primarily for men, sportswear giant Under Armour is finally unveiling something for their female audience. On Thursday, the Baltimore-based brand debuted their first-ever basketball shoe for women, the UA Hovr Breakthru.

“Stepping into this project, I had both insight and a vested interest in the issues women basketball players face when it comes to footwear. And, with the way the game continues to evolve, the things this next generation of players are doing on the court, we really challenged ourselves to lean in and understand what was most important to them—from performance to fit to look and feel,” Sasha Chaplin, Associate Product Line Management, Footwear at Under Armour said of the new trainers.

Keeping those characteristics in mind, Chaplin and her team came up with these key features:

Specially curved collar construction

Soft, yet double-layered heel for extra durability and support

Premium dual density molded sockliner

Cables for extra structure and optimal flexibility

The UA Hovr Breakthru already has the backing of a few professional basketball stars. WNBA rookies Bella Alarie, Kaila Charles and Tyasha Harris all lent their feedback in the development of the sneakers.

Priced at $110 a pair and available in seven different colorways, you can purchase the UA Hovr Breakthru at Dick’s Sporting Goods.