Where to buy the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 running shoes in your favorite NFL team's color

You can purchase the Seattle Seahawks Nike Zoom Pegasus 37 shoe at Fanatics or Dick's Sporting Goods.

Thanks to Nike, you can now literally dress head to toe in your favorite NFL team gear. On Thursday, The Swoosh debuted their new line of NFL-themed Air Zoom Pegasus 37 running shoes. The sneaker itself dropped earlier this year and has garnered a considerable amount of praise from serious runners and casual exercisers alike.

With the exception of the Washington Football Team and the Cincinnati Bengals, all other franchises are available to purchase for $130.

Visually, they’re stunning. Each shoe has a white base, perfect for splashing any city’s logo and team colors. The signature Swoosh is on full display and perfectly matches the sole of your squad of choice.

Features in the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 include an all-new forefoot cushioning unit and foam which provides unparalleled responsiveness. It returns with perforations and engineered mesh in the upper for targeted breathability across high-heat areas. A slimmer heel collar and tongue reduce bulk without compromising comfort, while exposed Flywire cables provides a snug fit at higher speeds.

We listed 10 of the most popular franchises below, but you can shop the complete Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 NFL collection at Fanatics and Dick's Sporting Goods.