Taylor Swift made sales of these $108 sweatpants double - and they're still in stock

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Taylor Swift made sales of these joggers double. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

By Anya Meyerowitz, Yahoo Style UK

During quarantine, celebrities have given us mere mortals a rare glimpse into their glamorous homes.

From John Legend to Jennifer Lopez, shaky Instagram lives are probably the closest we’ll ever get to an exclusive invite.

And the latest star to share an inside look at their stay-at-home life is Taylor Swift, who posted a picture of herself on her Instagram relaxing with wine on the couch in a comfy quarantine look.

Ok, we know you can’t see very much of her home, but what you can see is the megastar donning a pretty coz-looking pair of sweats.

And we weren’t the only ones to wonder where they were from.

Luckily, the entire outfit is from Free People and though the jumper is sold out, the Slouch Joggers in Cactus are still available.

So powerful is the celebrity sway that a spokesperson for Free People told Yahoo Style UK that they saw “searches and sales of the Slouch Joggers double once she had posted on Instagram.”

In short, if you want a pair, you probably need to move fast.

SHOP IT: Free People, $108 ($78 USD)

The relaxed-fit sweatpants feature a slouchy silhouette with exposed seam details and a drawstring high-rise waistband.

They also have hip pockets and clinched ankles for a more flattering style that’s easier to pair with boots for colder-weather excursions.

Story continues

And, if cactus feels too out there (or just not your colour ), the style also comes in classic black and a rosey red.

x

SHOP IT: Free People, $108 ($78 USD)

Slouch Jogger in Rosey Red

SHOP IT: Free People, $108 ($78 USD)



Taylor Swift fans and comfort lovers alike have taken to the Free People site to express their love for these slouchy trousers.

“These pants are so so comfy and I would definitely recommend them for lounging around the house,” one shopper wrote.

“These are insanely comfortable and I never want to take them off,” another added. “:The problem now is that I want them in every colour!”

We can empathize with that!

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.