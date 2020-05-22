Here's where you can buy non-medical face masks for kids online
There is no evidence to support that wearing a face mask will protect you from COVID-19. You should still avoid touching your face, washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds using warm water and soap and practice social distancing.
The science around the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change rapidly.
In April, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam suggested Canadians wear a face mask to help cut down on transmission from those who are infected by the novel coronavirus but are asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) or presymptomatic — especially in situations where maintaining proper physical distance from others isn't possible, like shopping in-store for groceries or riding public transit.
And earlier this week, Tam doubled down on her comments, saying that it’s now recommended for Canadians to wear cloth masks as an added layer of protection against the novel coronavirus,
As parks and businesses slowly re-open, the demand and searches for reusable face masks continue to spike globally — this includes smaller sizes for kids. Luckily, online shoppers have plenty of colourful and fun options for buying reusable face masks with more and more brands recognizing the woes of family masks needs. But aside from finding the right size for your children, here are a couple of things to consider before adding stocking up on masks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, users are strongly advised to use non-surgical face masks with proper care:
Non-surgical/cloth face coverings should be washed routinely, depending on frequent use.
Sterilize and clean non-surgical/cloth face coverings through the washing machine.
Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
With this in mind, below, we've listed where to purchase kid-friendly non-medical face masks.
Gap Kids
More masks are on the way! Our soft, triple-layer, non-medical grade masks sold out so fast last time, we made new 3-packs in way more colors. In both kids’ and adult sizes, everyone is covered. Head to the link in bio to pre-order!
A post shared by GapKids (@gapkids) on
These masks are made with soft, lightweight cotton so your littles are comfortably covered. With every three-pack purchase, Gap Inc. is helping to get masks to those who need them most, including a donation of 50,000 reusable masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, which has many Clubhouses still open and operational as a safe place for kids and families in underserved communities.
SHOP IT: Gap, $15
Maisonette
Feeling crafty? @honestlywtf shows us how she customized her Maison Me sweatshirt with stem stitch embroidery. Check our stories for the #DIY tutorial. (Psst.. we have this and more blank canvas basics at 40% off!)
A post shared by Maisonette (@maisonetteworld) on
Specially designed for children, these non-medical face masks are made with printed cotton and soft, double jersey fabric. For every set purchased, Maisonette will be donating a set to a child impacted by COVID-19, through their partnership with Oso & Me.
SHOP IT: Maisonette, $16
Old Navy
to all of you using your superpowers* for good on #nationalsuperheroday 👏🦸👏🦸👏 . *wearing a mask . #oldnavystyle
A post shared by oldnavy (@oldnavy) on
Old Navy is now selling non-medical face masks for the whole family! They're made with three layers of 100% cotton poplin and are designed according to the CDC recommendations for non-medical-grade masks. Old Navy is proud to be donating 50,000 of these masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Additionally, Gap Inc. is supplying millions of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to frontline healthcare workers.
SHOP IT: Old Navy, $13
Disney
Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these challenging times, we’re using the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests’ needs for family-friendly reusable cloth face coverings, also referred to as non-medical cloth face masks. Disney is donating one million cloth face coverings for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face coverings to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020. // Link in bio
A post shared by shopDisney (@shopdisney) on
Now available for pre-order, Disney is offering family-friendly reusable cloth face masks ($20) adorned with your beloved characters.
Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare. They will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through Sep. 30.
SHOP IT: Shop Disney, starting at $20
Peace Collective
When we launched, we had an overwhelming amount of requests to produce face masks made for kids. You asked, we listened. Introducing our line of Kid's face masks. . Buy one, give one. Please note: Due to demand, masks will ship from our distribution centre within 1-3 weeks of order being placed.
A post shared by THE PEACE COLLECTIVE (@peacecollective) on
Each mask was designed to fit snugly to cover the area between the bridge of the nose down to the chin. The top part of the mask comes with nose wire to help shape the mask to your face shape across nose and cheeks for tighter fit and comfort. For every pack of masks purchased, Peace Collective will donate one mask to a frontline worker.
SHOP IT: Peace Collective, $30
Cubcoats
Channel your inner cat with Kali the kitty face mask and transforming hoodie 🐱 10% of the Cubcoats’ face masks’ proceeds will be donated to support COVID-19 relief efforts. #feedingamerica #masks4all #covid19 #coronavirus #strongertogether #oneworld #inthistogether
A post shared by Cubcoats (@cubcoats) on
These adorable masks are made of two layers of fabric and the inner layer is made of 100 per cent cotton. Made durable and reusable and can be safely machine washed and dried. Each mask features elastic ear-loops and shapeable metal nose-piece ensures a comfortable and secure fit and an integrated pocket to easily add filters.
SHOP IT: Cubcoats, $13
Sanctuary
Wee Owen ❤️ | Our VP’s son in his #sanctuarygivesback mask | Shop the Kids pack - Link in bio
A post shared by Sanctuary Clothing (@sanctuaryclothing) on
Sanctuary’s Essential Lifestyle Kids Pack is designed to create a barrier to protect your little one from the environment around them, while also making them excited about wearing a mask. These masks are scaled to fit ages two to 10.
SHOP IT: Sanctuary, $25
Onzie
As mothers, we understand your first priority is the safety and protection of your family during this time, so we created Mindful Masks for Kids!
A post shared by ONZIE (Own-Zee) (@onzie) on
Made with upcycled fabrics used in their yoga clothing, Onzie’s assorted two-pack mask for kids features Full Flex Spandex technology for the exterior, a high-performance inner lining and elastic straps. Fabric is stretchy, comfort fitting, quick-drying and breathable.
SHOP IT: Onzie, $20
Athleta
Today's plans: Pick a pair of City Pants, grab your walking buddy, and take a stroll through the neighborhood. ✔️
A post shared by Athleta (@athleta) on
No offering masks for girls, Athleta designed its machine-washable 5 Pack Non-Medical Face Masks with three breathable fabric: lightweight outer layer and two inner layers of soft, breathable cotton.
SHOP IT: Athleta, $30
Los Angeles Apparel
The Kids FACEMASK3. That’s Los Angeles. Kid's masks are available in Black, Heather Grey and Royal Blue. Our 3-Pack face mask is made of 100% cotton and features an adjustable nose that you can form to the contours of your face. 2 straps to be worn around the head and neck that can be tied and tightened to preferred fit. All consumer purchases of the FACEMASK help fund our ability to donate masks to other essential services while providing living wages and supporting vertically integrated US manufacturing. #thatslosangeles #losangelesapparel #kids #facemask #kidsmask #masks4all
A post shared by Los Angeles Apparel (@losangelesapparel) on
Los Angeles Apparel’s 3-Pack face mask is made of 100 per cent cotton and features an adjustable nose that you can form to the contours of the face. The two straps to be worn around the head and neck that can be tied and tightened to preferred fit. Sizes for kid's masks are currently only available in Black, Heather Grey, Charcoal/Asphalt, Royal Blue, Orange/Royal, Bright Blue/Fuchsia, Bubblegum Pink/Lapis and Seashell and Pink/Lavender.
SHOP IT: Los Angeles Apparel, $43
