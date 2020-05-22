Here's where you can buy non-medical face masks for kids online

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Getty Images

There is no evidence to support that wearing a face mask will protect you from COVID-19. You should still avoid touching your face, washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds using warm water and soap and practice social distancing.

The science around the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change rapidly.

In April, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam suggested Canadians wear a face mask to help cut down on transmission from those who are infected by the novel coronavirus but are asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) or presymptomatic — especially in situations where maintaining proper physical distance from others isn't possible, like shopping in-store for groceries or riding public transit.

And earlier this week, Tam doubled down on her comments, saying that it’s now recommended for Canadians to wear cloth masks as an added layer of protection against the novel coronavirus,

As parks and businesses slowly re-open, the demand and searches for reusable face masks continue to spike globally — this includes smaller sizes for kids. Luckily, online shoppers have plenty of colourful and fun options for buying reusable face masks with more and more brands recognizing the woes of family masks needs. But aside from finding the right size for your children, here are a couple of things to consider before adding stocking up on masks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, users are strongly advised to use non-surgical face masks with proper care:

Non-surgical/cloth face coverings should be washed routinely, depending on frequent use.

Sterilize and clean non-surgical/cloth face coverings through the washing machine.

Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

With this in mind, below, we've listed where to purchase kid-friendly non-medical face masks.

These masks are made with soft, lightweight cotton so your littles are comfortably covered. With every three-pack purchase, Gap Inc. is helping to get masks to those who need them most, including a donation of 50,000 reusable masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, which has many Clubhouses still open and operational as a safe place for kids and families in underserved communities.

SHOP IT: Gap, $15

Specially designed for children, these non-medical face masks are made with printed cotton and soft, double jersey fabric. For every set purchased, Maisonette will be donating a set to a child impacted by COVID-19, through their partnership with Oso & Me.

SHOP IT: Maisonette, $16

Old Navy is now selling non-medical face masks for the whole family! They're made with three layers of 100% cotton poplin and are designed according to the CDC recommendations for non-medical-grade masks. Old Navy is proud to be donating 50,000 of these masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Additionally, Gap Inc. is supplying millions of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to frontline healthcare workers.

SHOP IT: Old Navy, $13

Now available for pre-order, Disney is offering family-friendly reusable cloth face masks ($20) adorned with your beloved characters.

Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare. They will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through Sep. 30.

SHOP IT: Shop Disney, starting at $20

Each mask was designed to fit snugly to cover the area between the bridge of the nose down to the chin. The top part of the mask comes with nose wire to help shape the mask to your face shape across nose and cheeks for tighter fit and comfort. For every pack of masks purchased, Peace Collective will donate one mask to a frontline worker.

SHOP IT: Peace Collective, $30

These adorable masks are made of two layers of fabric and the inner layer is made of 100 per cent cotton. Made durable and reusable and can be safely machine washed and dried. Each mask features elastic ear-loops and shapeable metal nose-piece ensures a comfortable and secure fit and an integrated pocket to easily add filters.

SHOP IT: Cubcoats, $13

Sanctuary’s Essential Lifestyle Kids Pack is designed to create a barrier to protect your little one from the environment around them, while also making them excited about wearing a mask. These masks are scaled to fit ages two to 10.

SHOP IT: Sanctuary, $25

Made with upcycled fabrics used in their yoga clothing, Onzie’s assorted two-pack mask for kids features Full Flex Spandex technology for the exterior, a high-performance inner lining and elastic straps. Fabric is stretchy, comfort fitting, quick-drying and breathable.

SHOP IT: Onzie, $20

No offering masks for girls, Athleta designed its machine-washable 5 Pack Non-Medical Face Masks with three breathable fabric: lightweight outer layer and two inner layers of soft, breathable cotton.

SHOP IT: Athleta, $30

Los Angeles Apparel’s 3-Pack face mask is made of 100 per cent cotton and features an adjustable nose that you can form to the contours of the face. The two straps to be worn around the head and neck that can be tied and tightened to preferred fit. Sizes for kid's masks are currently only available in Black, Heather Grey, Charcoal/Asphalt, Royal Blue, Orange/Royal, Bright Blue/Fuchsia, Bubblegum Pink/Lapis and Seashell and Pink/Lavender.

SHOP IT: Los Angeles Apparel, $43

