Ariana Grande's birthday crop top is only $56 — here's where to buy it

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Instagram // @ArianaGrande

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2020 might not be the best or exciting year for birthday celebrations (with there being a global pandemic and all) but Ariana Grande proves that a perfectly executed theme is all you need to make an intimate and small gathering a great success.

Last week, the “Stuck With U” singer rang in Cancer season and her 27th birthday festivities with a flower-packed party inspired by the 2019 horror-drama “Midsommar.”

“My friends and I went with a Midsommar theme because help me,” Grande captioned a series of photos featuring herself wearing a flower crown.

The select few party attendees also wore “Midsommar”-themed ensembles. In another Instagram series of, Grande included flicks of her brother and mom, posing in flower crowns along with PDA-filled photos featuring her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

Topping off her trademark voluminous half-up-half-down hairdo with an intrcate crown, Grande teamed up with celebrity makeup artist Michael Anthony to create a custom petal-decorated set of false eyelashes to match the theme. Of course, her birthday look wouldn’t have been complete without her lengthy floral robe, which she layered on top of a simple all-white outfit.

Along with ivory coloured pumps and a mini skirt, her outfit also consisted of a $56 knit crop top — perfect for dressing up and down.

Story continues

Saved Knit Crop Top Beige

SHOP IT: Beginning Boutique, $56

Featuring a V-neckline and decorative ribbed detailing along the edges, this versatile top naturally gives off a casual and comfy vibe while also being the perfect topper for any set of bottoms. And while it’s currently still in stock — we have a feeling it won’t be for long. So if you’re looking to scoop it up for yourself, you’ll want to move fast!

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.