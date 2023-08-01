Where is the Titanic wreckage? Here's where the ship is located and how deep it is.

In the early morning hours on April 15, 1912, the Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg. More than 1,500 people died during the sinking of the Titanic and only 706 people survived.

After its sinking, the Titanic captivated and intrigued many across the globe, eventually leading to expeditions to find the wreck, media adaptations and much more.

Here is what you need to know about the sinking of the Titanic and its wreck.

Where did the Titanic sink?

The Titanic sunk in the northern Atlantic Ocean, approximately 400 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada.

The luxury passenger liner had set sail on its maiden voyage from Southhampton, England. The Titanic was en route to New York City when it collided with an iceberg, which ruptured at least five of its hull compartments.

Where is the Titanic wreckage?

The wreck of the Titanic is in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 370 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

There are two main pieces to the wreck: the bow and the stern. The bow is the largest and most intact part of the Titanic. The stern, however, is near ruined.

While it was sinking, the stern was severely damaged. It began to fill with water and air pockets imploded, causing the stern to break apart. As the parts descended onto the ocean bed, some crushed on top of one another, including the decks. When the pieces collided with the ocean floor, more damage occurred due to the force of impact and water.

The ship has increasingly deteriorated over time due to metal-eating bacteria and other impacts, such as salt corrosion. Some estimate the remains of the Titanic wreck could be gone by 2030.

How many people died on the Titanic? Facts about the death toll and the survivors

How deep is the Titanic?

The Titanic is located at a depth of around 12,500 feet, or 2.4 miles, below the ocean surface.

For reference, the average depth of the ocean is about 12,100 feet, according to the National Ocean Service.

When was the Titanic found?

The remains of the Titanic were discovered on Sept. 1, 1985.

Story continues

Proposals to salvage the wreck began almost immediately after the ship had sunk in 1912. However, these plans were scrapped and deemed impractical since divers would be unable to safely reach the depths of the shipwreck.

In the 1960s and 1970s, there were other efforts to salvage the Titanic but were unsuccessful. It was not until 1985 that the wreck of the Titanic was discovered.

Dr. Robert Ballard was one of the team leaders on a joint mission by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the French National Institute of Oceanography. Although not disclosed at the time, the primary reason for the expedition was two other sunken items: the U.S.S. Thresher and Scorpion.

The U.S. Navy funded the mission and allowed Ballard time to search for the Titanic if he first located the two nuclear submarines. There were just 12 days remaining for the crew to find the ship.

While scouring the seafloor for debris, they came across one of the Titanic’s boilers, and the wreck was officially located.

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "What does 777 mean?" to "What does 'DW' mean?" to "Is there gravity on the moon?", we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer for you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where did the Titanic sink? What to know about the ship's wreck.