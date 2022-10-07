Where things stand in NC’s Senate race, less than five weeks out from Election Day

To subscribe to this weekly newsletter, go to newsobserver.com/newsletters.

Less than five weeks out from Election Day, polls show that Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd are separated by a single percentage point or less in their bids to claim North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The close race hasn’t received as much national attention as Senate match-ups in other states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, but with both parties currently holding 50 seats in the chamber, the outcome in a single race could have massive implications as Democrats and Republicans vie for control.

A SurveyUSA/WRAL poll conducted between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 found 43% of respondents backing Budd and 42% supporting Beasley. Thirteen percent of respondents said they were undecided.

Another poll conducted between Sept. 24 and 26, by the conservative nonprofit organization Civitas, found Beasley leading Budd among likely voters 44% to 43.7%. In that poll, 10% of respondents said they were undecided.

Democrats may be encouraged by how close the race is, but election watchers have been quick to point out that Democrats haven’t won a statewide federal race in North Carolina since 2008, when Barack Obama defeated John McCain by less than half a percentage point, and Kay Hagan defeated then-incumbent Sen. Elizabeth Dole by more than 8 percentage points.

The next few weeks will be pivotal, as both candidates continue campaigning across the state to try to win over support from the pool of undecided voters and turn out more of their own supporters than their opponent. Budd and Beasley will also take part in their first televised, prime-time debate on tonight at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1.

Absentee voting has already begun, and in-person early voting will begin on Oct. 20 and run through Nov. 5.

Congressional contests aren’t the only races on the ballot with potential ramifications for the entire state.

There’s also the battle for control of the General Assembly, which could be debating major issues such as abortion and immigration when lawmakers return to Raleigh in January.

Republicans, who are within striking distance of a legislative supermajority, are hoping to win the handful of seats required in both the House and Senate to be able to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes and enact policy on their own. Democrats, meanwhile, are trying to keep Cooper’s veto in place by denying the GOP victories in competitive districts where both parties have a good chance of winning.

In Project 170, a package of stories publishing today and over the weekend, my colleagues Dawn Vaughan, David Raynor and Kyle Ingram report on what is in store in the upcoming legislative session, and what candidates in all 170 House and Senate races describe as their top priorities, and top issues.

These stories include interviews with Cooper and top Republican and Democratic leaders in both chambers. They address three possible election outcomes and what kinds of legislative action is on the table under each scenario, and whether there is room for moderates within both parties.

We’re also publishing candidate questionnaires so readers can learn about the people running to represent them in the General Assembly. These can be found at newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/election/voter-guide.

