Where things stand with Gamecocks and 4-star receiver target Malik Clark

It didn’t take long for schools to start reaching out to Malik Clark after his decommitment from Florida State earlier this week.

The Rock Hill High School receiver picked up an offer from Colorado and Washington over the past few days. The Colorado offer on Wednesday got his attention.

The Buffaloes have had plenty of national draw these days since Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders arrived and have two of the country’s top players in receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter and quarterback Shadduer Sanders.

“It was very special. Coach Sanders is a legend,” Clark told The State.

Clark isn’t sure if he will take a visit to Colorado yet and there isn’t a time frame on picking a new school, but he doesn’t want to drag things out too long.

The four-star recruit had been committed to Florida State since late July. Clark told On3Sports’ Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday that he was opening up his recruitment.

Clark is the third prospect since September to decommit from the Seminoles over the last month. FSU is off to a 1-4 start and hosts Clemson this week. He visited FSU for the game against Memphis on Sept. 14.

“Just thought it was best for me,” Clark said of breaking his pledge with FSU. “No date on a commitment but soon so I can get back to football and enroll in January.”

South Carolina remains heavily in the for Clark and hasn’t stopped recruiting.

“USC always recruited me and I love the family environment down there in Columbia,” Clark said.

He visited USC for the Akron game last month and will be at Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s showdown with No. 12 Ole Miss.

“The visit and atmosphere was electric,” Clark said after the Akron game. “The message has always been the same, that USC is home and I’m still wanted in Columbia.”

The Gamecocks have three receivers in the Class of 2025, but getting Clark would be a big plus to go along with Lex Cyrus, Jayden Sellers and Brian Rowe.

Through five games this season, Clark has 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. Rock Hill plays at Fort Mill on Friday.