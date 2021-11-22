Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in Kansas City before gathering for the holidays

With the winter holidays approaching, families are taking precautions to keep each other safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Public health research shows that the most effective way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated against the virus. The CDC has also approved booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults.

Even if you’re all vaccinated, another way to make sure nobody in your household has COVID-19 is to get tested before the holidays, and encourage your guests to do the same. Here’s where you can get a free COVID-19 test in Kansas City.

Missouri COVID testing locations

No appointment needed:

Heavy Construction Laborers parking lot, 7820 Prospect. Mon, Thurs, Fri. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teamsters parking lot, 4501 Emmanuel Cleaver II Blvd. Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, 825 Euclid Ave. Wednesday & Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointment required:

Pharmacies offering testing by appointment:

Some private clinics and urgent care facilities also offer COVID-19 testing. Always call in advance to make an appointment and be sure your chosen location has the test you want. Some private clinics may charge for COVID-19 tests, so ask about the cost in advance of your appointment.

Kansas COVID testing locations

No appointment needed:

Unified Government Public Health Dept. 7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointment recommended:

WellHealth, 100 S 20th St. Kansas City, KS. Weekdays 8 a.m. - 8 p.m, weekends 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online.

Residents of Johnson County can find more information about COVID testing on the county’s website.

Pharmacies offering testing by appointment:

Did we miss a testing location near you? Do you have more questions about COVID-19 testing, vaccination or guidelines? Ask our Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com, or fill out the form below.