Where to find swim lessons for kids and adults in Charlotte

Mary Ramsey
·4 min read

Warmer temperatures are setting in across the Charlotte area and signaling the impending arrival of spring break, summer and all the water-related activities that come with them.

And as families plan their returns to lakes, pools and beaches, many are looking to make sure everyone hitting the water knows how to swim.

Children are typically ready to take lessons at a relatively early age, and learning to swim can help prevent tragedy, experts say. “Learning to swim should be a priority for every family,” the American Academy of Pediatrics advises, noting that drowning is a “leading cause of injury-related death” for kids and teens.

Here’s what to know about finding a place for you or your child to take swimming lessons in Charlotte:

What to look for in a swim school

Before signing up for swim lessons, you need to do your due diligence to make sure you’re working with qualified professionals. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends looking for a number of factors in a program, including:

  • Instructors who are “certified through a nationally recognized learn-to-swim curriculum”

  • Lifeguards on duty who are CPD and first aid certified

  • Curriculum that includes safety habits around water

  • Curriculum that includes “water competency skills such as self-rescue” for situations

  • Programs that involve multiple classes

  • Pools with water that is clean and warm, especially when enrolling young children

  • For kids 4 and younger, programs that “include touch supervision” and “encourage parent participation”

You should also consider asking to observe a class before enrolling, the academy advises.

Charlotte swim schools

Once you or your child are ready to take swimming lessons, you’ll have multiple classes and programs to choose from in the Charlotte area, such as:

Aqua-Tots

What to know: Aqua-Tots is a national chain of swim schools with a Charlotte location. They offer classes for children of various ages and adults. They follow safety protocols, including COVID-related recommendations, from the United States Swim School Association and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Cost: Prices vary by program and range from about $100 to more than $500.

How to register: You can sign up for classes online at aqua-tots.com/myers-park and get more information by calling 704-486-8121 or emailing myersparkinfo@aqua-tots.com.

Charlotte Aquatics

What to know: Charlotte Aquatics offers swim lessons for babies, kids, teens and adults of all skill levels, including group classes and private instruction. The group is partners with national organizations including the United States Swim School Association and the National Drowning Prevention Alliance.

Cost: Classes range from $28 to $35 per lesson for group classes to $57 a person for private lessons.

How to register: You can register for classes at charlotteaquatics.com or by calling 704-341-9673.

The water’s fine — for everyone. This Charlotte swim club is on a mission.

Mecklenburg Park and Recreation

What to know: Mecklenburg Park and Recreation offers swimming lessons for infants, kids, teens and adults. The department also has lifeguard courses and water exercise courses.

Cost: Classes cost between $48 and $80. The cost is lower for members.

How to register: Register online for lessons by visiting mecknc.gov/ParkandRec/Aquatics/Programs.

YMCA of Greater Charlotte

What to know: Charlotte YMCAs offer courses for people of all ages, including kids, teens and adults. Branches are following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cost: Prices vary by course but range from about $60 to $150, with members paying a reduced price.

How to register: Sign up for classes at your YMCA branch by visiting ymcacharlotte.org/programs/aquatics/swim-lessons.

Evolutionary Aquatics

What to know: Evolutionary Aquatics offers beginner, intermediate and advanced swimming courses, as well as water aerobics classes, kayaking lessons and lifeguard certification courses. The nonprofit centers inclusion and diversity — they also teach about the history of Black swimming. Evolutionary Aquatics also offers private lessons. All participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Cost: Prices vary by course but range from $45 to $150.

How to register: Find more information and register for classes online at jotform.com/app/213545945224154/page/0.

Water safety tips

Regardless of whether you or child have taken swimming lessons, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends precautions you should always take when around water, including:

  • Never leave kids alone near water, including “bathtubs, pools, spas, or other open water”

  • A “supervising adult with swimming skills” should always be within arm’s reach of young children “in or around” water

  • Don’t do other activities such as reading, texting or mowing the lawn while supervising children in water

  • Don’t drink or use drugs when in or around water, “especially when supervising others”

  • Wear a life jacket when “when in, on or near natural bodies of water.” Weaker swimmers should also consider wearing one in pools.

