Where to Stream All the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Right Now

With the seventh “Mission: Impossible” blasting into theaters July 12 with “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” there’s no better time to catch up on the previous entries in the adrenaline-pumping franchise. Based on the 1966 television series of the same name, the films star Tom Cruise as Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt. Since investigating the mysterious murders of (almost) his entire team back in 1996, Hunt (and Cruise) has certainly been through the wringer ever since, climbing skyscrapers, clinging to the outside of planes, and flying helicopters all in the name of completing his missions and thrilling the audience.

As we eagerly anticipate the impossible missions and death-defying stunts that await Cruise in “Dead Reckoning,” we’ve pulled together a list of streamers where you can find all six of the existing “Mission: Impossible” installments. Or, if you aren’t keen on purchasing another streaming subscription or watching ads, they’re all available to rent or buy from most major digital retailers.

Streaming on Paramount+

If you’re a “Mission: Impossible” fan with a Paramount+ subscription, you’re in luck; all six films are currently streaming on Paramount+ (including Paramount+ add-ons to other streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Roku, or Showtime). That’s “Mission: Impossible,” “Mission: Impossible 2,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” “Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation,” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” Plus, as a bonus, all seven seasons of the original “Mission: Impossible” TV series are also hosted on the streamer.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported plan (ad-free subscriptions are available for a little bit more), or if you’re up for a binge, the service offers a 7-day trial for new subscribers.

Streaming on Pluto TV

If you don’t want to shell out any money for a streaming service, you can still catch up on the first four films in the franchise (“Mission: Impossible” through “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol”) on the ad-supported Pluto TV. If you’re willing to sit through a few ads, you can watch Ethan gradually assemble his team over the course of four films, building toward the compelling ensemble of characters we will see reunite for “Dead Reckoning.” The first film teams him up with Ving Rhames as computer hacker Luther Stickell; the third introduces us to Simon Pegg as IMF technician Benji Dunn and Michelle Monaghan as Julia Meade (and later Meade-Hunt after marrying Ethan); and the fourth pulls in Jeremy Renner as analyst William Brandt.

Streaming on fuboTV

For the most recent two “Mission: Impossible” installments, “Rogue Nation” and “Fallout,” the only place to find them outside of Paramount+ is on the cable-alternative streamer fuboTV. “Rogue Nation” brings back Renner, Pegg, and Rhames, and adds Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, a disavowed MI6 agent who makes a cunning addition to the team. Rhames, Pegg, and Ferguson then return for “Fallout,” which also adds Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis. All are set to assemble again for “Dead Reckoning,” which will also bring back Henry Czerny’s former IMF director Eugene Kittridge from the first film.

If you aren’t interested in the 150+ channels that fuboTV has to offer, it’s probably not worth the $74.99 monthly subscription price for two “Mission: Impossible” movies, but the service does offer a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

