Where to Stream All the ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies Right Now

The long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise comes to an end with the first part of the finale “Fast X” releasing May 19th. Beginning all the way back in 2001 the series follows the high-octane antics of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew, and has since become a staple of action cinema lovers everywhere.

With the latest installment “Fast X” quickly racing onto the big screen this summer we’ve rounded up where you catch up on the crew’s past exploits on streaming (they’re also available to own outright from most digital retailers).

Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max is the current home to the latest installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise. “F9” follows Dom Toretto and his crew as they deal with the sudden reemergence of his brother Jakob (John Cena) who runs a ruthless terrorist organization working with the crew’s former nemesis Cypher (Charlize Theron).

“F9” (2021)

Streaming on Peacock

Peacock is the current streaming home of “Furious 7,” the final “Fast & Furious” installment with original series star Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner. The film follows Dom and the Crew as they’re recruited by a black ops government organization to hunt down a dangerous terrorist while dealing with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) targeting them one by one due to his own personal vendetta with the crew.

“Furious 7” (2015)

Streaming on FuboTV

FuboTV is home to two of the more action-heavy titles in the “Fast & Furious” series. “Fast & Furious 6” follows Dom and the crew as they team up with former nemesis Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to hunt down an international terrorist in exchange for having their records cleared so they can finally return home to the United States. “The Fate of the Furious” is the series’ eighth installment that features the Crew on the run when their world is turned upside down as Dom begins working with the hacker terrorist known as Cypher.

“Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

“The Fate of the Furious” (2017)

Where to Find the Rest

For the rest of the franchise, you’ll have to go the digital rental route through Apple, Amazon, Vudu or another digital retailer.

How to Watch the Fast & Furious Movies in Chronological Order

If you’re a stickler for the wonky chronology of the “Fast & Furious” franchise and want to watch all the movies in timeline order before “Fast X,” here’s how:

“The Fast and Furious” (2001)

“2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003)

“Fast & Furious” (2009)

“Fast Five” (2011)

“Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

“The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

“Furious 7” (2015)

“The Fate of the Furious” (2017)

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019)

“F9 The Fast Saga” (2021)

“Fast X” (2023)

