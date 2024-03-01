Where to Stream “Dune: Part Two” When It Leaves Theaters

Here's everything to know about how to watch the sequel at home, including what Warner Bros. has said about its streaming release date

Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Pictures / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Timothee Chalamet in 'Dune'.

Get ready to tune into Dune: Part Two.

Three years after the release of the first film, the highly anticipated sequel starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and more hit the big screen on March 1.

As the film dominates the box office — already earning more than double than the first film in its previews, per The Hollywood Reporter — fans are curious when they’ll be able to watch the movie at home.

Unlike the first film, which debuted simultaneously on HBO Max (now known as simply Max), Dune: Part Two will have an exclusive theatrical release before hitting streaming later this year.

Thankfully, we already know which streamer it will be available on and Warner Bros. has already given us a handful of details about its streaming release date.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch Dune: Part Two.

When did Dune: Part Two release in theaters?

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Following its world premiere at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico on Feb. 6, 2024, the film was released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

How much money has Dune: Part Two made at the box office?

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The film is already topping the box office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film grossed $12 million in Thursday previews before its official opening on March 1. This marked more than double the first film’s earnings, which grossed $5.1 million in previews in 2021.

The publication adds that Warner Bros. is estimating “a $65 million-plus domestic opening” while other “tracking services have it reaching $74 million.”

How long is Dune: Part Two’s theatrical release window?

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures

Due to COVID, WarnerMedia had been simultaneously releasing films in theaters and on HBO Max (now Max) and in theaters, meaning films were available to stream on the service the same day they hit theaters (this was the case for Dune which was released on HBO Max and theaters on October 22, 2021).

Story continues

But more recently, the distributor's films have been given an exclusive, 45-day theatrical window before hitting their streamer. The latest update is that the company will now use a “case-by-case basis” approach to determining when their theatrically-released films will land on Max. Most recently, Barbie released on digital about two months after its theatrical release on Sept. 12 and hit Max about three months after that on Dec. 15.

Where will Dune: Part Two be available to stream?

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros. / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Florence Pugh in 'Dune: Part Two'.

Since the film is a Warner Bros. picture, Dune: Part Two will be available to stream exclusively on Max after its theatrical run. However, similar to 2021’s Dune, which was recently available to stream on Netflix, the second film could hit other platforms at a later date if Warner Bros. licenses it out to other streamers.

When will Dune: Part Two be available to stream?

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures

During a Warner Brothers Q4 earnings call, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, teased that Dune: Part Two would release on Max in the Spring of 2024, meaning it will likely release on the streamer sometime between April and May. However, seeing that films usually release on digital a month prior, the film could be available for rent or purchase at an earlier date.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.